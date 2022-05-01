Rearm in front of Vox. That is the first objective of Isabel Díaz Ayuso for the PP of Madrid, an organization that she will preside over after the congress on May 20 and 21, and which she has demanded this Sunday to start fighting for the municipal and regional elections of 2023 The conservative leader, displaced to Majadahonda to give the first rally of her campaign without a rival to preside over the party, has announced that she will organize a convention in October to seek a turning point for the elections. A decision made with Vox as a backdrop: “Many dispute our vote, it is the best cure for humility that exists (…) We have to broaden our electoral base without transformism, without zigzagging,” Díaz Ayuso has requested.

The PP leader triumphed in the elections a year ago: she won 65 deputies and absorbed Ciudadanos (who stayed out of the Assembly) through the ballot box. However, her triumph also photographed Vox’s ability to resist. With Díaz Ayuso becoming the fashionable politician on the right, and a campaign that revolved around her candidacy, Rocío Monasterio’s party managed to improve its 2019 result. Since then, all the projects of the conservative government in Madrid are in the hands of the extreme right. Their approval in the Assembly depends on their vote.

Whether the PP covers that leak, and whether it agrees with Vox if it does not succeed, will depend on the grade that Díaz Ayuso gets in the municipal and regional elections of 2023. Quite an exam for the baroness, who when she becomes president of the PP of Madrid assumes the responsibility of reorganizing the formation and drawing up its lists for an appointment with the polls in which the party seeks to recover the large municipalities that the left has governed since 2019 (Alcalá, Alcorcón…)

“Many parties dispute our vote, and that is the best humility cure that exists, and the vote is not captive, it does not belong to us, it is free, like the affiliate, and we have to be consistent and take care of it one by one every day” , the president of the Community recalled, while calling for a “gang” and “street” PP. “We have to broaden our electoral base, but without transformism, with criteria, without zigzagging changing ideas and proposals,” he insisted, aware that his electoral success a year ago was due to the fact that he attracted the support of many voters who they had traditionally opted for the left. “It’s about firmness, speaking clearly, that to speak clearly you have to work hard, but always speaking directly, fighting everything and without letting ourselves fall into relativism, which is the best friend of dictatorships.”

To reach the goal of the 2023 elections with the party activated, Díaz Ayuso will design a Madrid PP with a relatively small structure, in which Alfonso Serrano, the Assembly’s spokesman, will play a key role. Since both he and Díaz Ayuso have institutional positions, one of the first important decisions for the new president will be choosing between appointing a coordinator who focuses on the party, freeing Serrano from Parliament, or risking the two dividing their attention between the two. positions they hold.

To begin with, this Sunday Díaz Ayuso has taken a mass bath in Majadahonda. Under a huge Spanish flag, amidst criticism of Pedro Sánchez (“all he wants is to agree with the devil” to perpetuate himself in power), and surrounded by some of the main party officials, Díaz Ayuso has called the Madrid PP to action: the 2023 elections are already on the horizon.

