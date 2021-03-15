The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, assured this morning that the people of Madrid they will have to choose between “communism or freedom” in the regional elections on May 4, after knowing that the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, will leave the coalition government to be the candidate of United We Can in the region.

Ayuso has assured that “she has been forced” to change her motto, as she has written on social networks, after Iglesias, in a video dedicated to militancy, announced her candidacy with the aim of building a “strong and with character “and prevent the” extreme right “from ruling in Madrid.

The regional president, in addition, has asserted that “Spain owes him one because he has managed to get Pablo Iglesias out of the Moncloa”, someone who, according to Ayuso, has rowed against the Community of Madrid at all times since she is president. “Unbridled attacks against the Isabel Zendal Hospital, has encouraged the protests that burned the streets of Madrid (…) Either communism or freedom, which is exactly what Madrid represents.”

COMMUNISM OR FREEDOM. May 4th. Isabel Diaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) March 15, 2021

The same message that the president has written the PP of Madrid on their social networks. “Madrileños, to the polls,” have claimed the ‘popular’ Madrilenians on their Twitter profile.

Married seconds the message



The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has also assured that in the elections of May 4 “communism or freedom” will be voted.

Casado has reacted like this just a few minutes after the decision of Iglesias was known. “Communism or freedom,” Casado has written verbatim in a message on his official Twitter account.

This is the result of those who see politics as a game of chess “, stated Casado in reference to the modifications that will have to be carried out in the Sánchez Executive