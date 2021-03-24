Toni Cantó will join the electoral list of the Popular Party for the elections on May 4. The agreement has been reached this Wednesday between the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the exporter of Citizens in the Valencian Courts, as provided by Cadena SER.

He sang is the prinew signing of Isabel Díaz Ayuso for the Madrid elections of a person who do not belongs to the Popular Party. It has not transpired in which number of the list it will go and what its function will be.

The former member of Ciudadanos announced on March 15 who left the training led by Inés Arrimadas after expressing discrepancies with the management of the party after the failed motion of censure in the Region of Murcia. Previously, Cantó had been part of UPyD.

He sang was known in his day for his role in the series Seven Lives. He also appeared in many films before turning fully into politics. “Now I only consider calling my representative to work on my thing,” he said nine days ago, after leaving the Citizens’ headquarters in Madrid in serious disgust. However, his course is again politics.

The official announcement of the agreement between Cantó and Ayuso could be made official in the next few hours.