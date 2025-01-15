The president of the Community of MadridIsabel Díaz Ayuso, argued this Wednesday that the PSOE proposal to limit popular accusations is a “kind of preventive amnesty” to the family of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his entourage.

In a press conference after the Government Council, and before traveling to Peru, the Madrid president warned that the “Begoña law”, renamed by the ‘popular’ in reference to the wife of the president of the Government, It’s going to have “very serious consequences.” that go beyond the impunity sought for the president’s personal and political environment.

“As in a dictatorship, this defense of the personal interests of a group of rulers immersed in different judicial cases translates into a violation of the fundamental rights of the Constitution and the undermining of the institutions that should be at their service,” stated the regional leader.

Díaz Ayuso has assured that with this law, the PSOE intends “expel” from the popular accusation to the parties and associations and foundations, something that he believes is “paradoxical” because it seeks to “tie the judges’ hands.”

In this way, the president has criticized that Sánchez intends to put an end to “a legal institution with a centuries-old history in Spain” and has highlighted that Their goal is to “shield themselves and stay in power”. Furthermore, the Madrid leader has stated that this legislative initiative has been launched “just when they have used the highest fiscal institution to attack the political adversary, against the democratic alternative, at the expense of the most basic guarantees of the rule of law and of trust in institutions”.

The president of the Community has stated that This reform is “contrary to the rule of law” because with it the PSOE seeks to “evade the rulings of the Council of State, the Judiciary and other bodies and institutions.” “Sánchez knows that if he calls elections he will have to leave, and that is why he hits the board, to leave his actions unpunished and to ensure future impunity,” Díaz Ayuso insisted.

“We are facing a blow to the Constitution and coexistence”remarked the leader of the PP, who this Wednesday also announced that she will take to the Constitutional Court the declaration of the Royal Post Office as a place of democratic memory due to its past as the headquarters of the Francoist General Directorate of Security.