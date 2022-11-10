Isabel Díaz Ayuso denied this Thursday discrepancies with the national leadership of the PP after the confrontation between the regional government and that of Pedro Sánchez over the chaos in out-of-hospital emergencies has returned to the fore. A field in which the president of the Community of Madrid grows but that raises blisters among a sector of the party that fears that with her harsh speech she will harm Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s strategy of presenting himself as a moderate candidate and attracting disenchanted socialist voters. . “I tell the truth and that hurts,” she said in an interview on La Sexta.

The regional president closed ranks again around Feijóo, whom she sees soon in Moncloa, accused Moncloa of trying to create a “black legend” about him and made it clear that her loyalty is with the Galician leader in front of the barons of the PSOE who avoid his photo with Sánchez. “That is disloyalty and not what I do,” she defended. In her opinion, the PP is “the only party that is united around its leader” because “the one that is not in free fall”, in reference to Ciudadanos, is “open in the channel”, like United We Can.