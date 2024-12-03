The Community of Madrid announced this Tuesday that it is finalizing the signing of the agreement of the ‘María Goyri Program for the Incorporation of Teaching and Research Talent’ to Madrid’s public universities. Specifically, the regional government is working on an alternative proposal for the agreement, which it will send to the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities “so that it can be signed by all parties as soon as possible.”

The ministry announced this Monday that it had already reached an agreement with the other sixteen autonomous communities to launch the program and create 4,480 positions for doctoral assistant professors in the universities of these territories, of which the Government of Spain will finance 2,705 positions and the autonomies, 1,775. However, Diana Morant criticized that the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, had “de facto rejected” the signing of the program.

For its part, the Community of Madrid has expressed that it is preparing its suggestion because the text proposed by the Ministry requires hiring with this program only the teaching figure of the doctoral assistant professor, who according to the Madrid rectors themselves “does not solve their problems of staff and affects that temporality that is intended to be avoided.

Furthermore, he points out that it may raise legal problems in the medium term, “since it would be forced to prioritize the stabilization of this figure ahead of other categories such as Full University Professor, Permanent Labor Professor or any other of those provided for in the academic field.” university.









Finally, they point out that the wording of the agreement includes “numerous ideological references with no legal value”, such as allusions to the “historic opportunity” offered by the LOSU to stabilize the workforce, “precisely when it is this law that will harm the quality and excellence of universities and equal opportunities for students.