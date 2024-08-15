The Virgin of La Paloma has once again brought together Madrid politicians in the middle of the summer period, a festivity that this year has been marked by the pact in Catalonia, the incidents in Cercanías and a new row over invitations to institutional events. Despite a frenetic month of August in politics and news with the investiture of Salvador Illa as president of the Generalitat and the escape of Carles Puigdemont after reappearing at a rally, Madrid politicians, especially the popular ones, have raised their criticism of the pact between the PSC and ERC.

After spending 15 days out of the spotlight on vacation, the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has once again attacked her favorite hobbyhorse, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who pointed out the pact in Catalonia as “a step towards the federalization” of the autonomous State. “From Madrid we refuse the creation of a supposed federal Spain that, by the way, no one has explained and that leads us, as we have said on so many occasions, to a plurinational and secular federal republic, which is illegal and which violates national sovereignty,” Ayuso said, to accuse the central government of “abandoning itself to Catalan nationalism” and of seeking “the destruction of Spain” through “hidden pacts.”

Criticism that has been supported by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, who has argued that “privileged financing” in Catalonia is the equivalent of the “purchase of the presidency” of the socialist Illa. “We will never ask for privileged or singular financing. What we are going to ask for in this case is financing in line with the situation in Madrid, but in solidarity with all of Spain,” said the mayor, who also reappeared to celebrate the festivity of La Paloma.

The socialist municipal spokesperson, Reyes Maroto, has regretted that both Ayuso and Almeida have not used the act to put politics “at the service of citizens and general interests”. “No lessons and if today we have a socialist government in Catalonia it has been thanks to the PSOE that has had a project of union so that Catalonia is integrated into this great country that is Spain. Madrid is not going to give us lessons”, she assured. For her part, the leader of Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, has asked the PP to stop putting Madrid “against the rest of Spain”: “Madrid should not be against the rest of the communities and I do not like to do politics against confrontation”, she pointed out.

On the other hand, the Madrid president has reiterated two of her favourite requests to the Spanish Government: controlling the entrances at Barajas airport, now to prevent the spread of monkeypox, and improving the commuter train network in view of the numerous incidents that have been suffered this summer and which she has quantified at “more than 572”, of which “almost all are breakdowns”.

And another great classic has also returned, a new row over the lack of invitation between the Government Delegate, Francisco Martín, and the City Council of the capital, during the award ceremony for the firefighters of the city of Madrid, of which La Paloma is the patron saint. Despite the fact that since 2019 no Government delegate has been invited to this event – organized by the Brotherhood of the Fire Department – Martín has complained that, despite requesting the invitation because this year the National Police was being awarded, it has not been sent to him.

