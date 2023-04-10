Isabel Díaz Ayuso begins the electoral race for the 28-M elections with a new tax cut. The president of the Community of Madrid promised this Monday to reduce personal income tax by another half point in all sections in the region if the next legislature governs and that will mean savings of 334 million euros. “Since I am president, the people of Madrid have saved more than 23,000 million, which means 6,700 per taxpayer,” she asserted.

Supported by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, his entire government and a large part of the party in Madrid, Díaz Ayuso once again vindicated the Community’s fiscal model and defended the economic boost that Madrid represents for the whole of Spain despite the fact that “the opposition to completely wants to convince us that nothing works. “That, and no other, is the political strategy of the entire opposition. And that and nothing else is what we are going to experience-she stressed-her in the next 48 days, from Moncloa, from Galapagar and from Cercedilla ».

The regional president once again focused her criticism on the Government of Pedro Sánchez for having carried out, in her opinion, the “greatest attacks” on the Constitution since the coup d’état of February 23, 1981, for “de facto amnestiing” the Catalan independence leaders indicted for the ‘procés’ or repeal the crime of decision. “2022 was the year in which our constitutional model did not have an external enemy, but an internal one,” she said.

He also included Yolanda Díaz among his objectives by assuring that she is “the most ineffective vice president in the history of Spain” for having dedicated herself “to manufacturing a reality that does not exist by changing the way of counting unemployed and contracts.” «53% of the contracts signed in March were permanent, discontinuous or part-time. In other words, temporary employment. That – she maintained – is to create poverty ».

Ayuso needs to build an absolute majority so as not to have to depend on Vox after 28-M, so she did not hesitate to directly address the voters of the Santiago Abascal formation to support her at the polls. «They know, like me, that either Sánchez or Spain; they know we are right; I invite you to be effective with this project, “he appealed to later justify the staging of his break with the extreme right when the legislature was already over.