Two overwhelming absolute majorities will allow Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida (PP) to continue at the head of the Community and the Madrid City Council until 2027. The regional president has added 71 seats this Sunday, improving by six those obtained in 2021, according to the provisional balance with 97% of the votes counted. For his part, the mayor has gone from 15 councilors to 29, practically doubling his 2019 balance. This result is like a trip back in time, because it takes the PP back to 2011, the last time it governed the two institutions with an absolute majority . More than a decade later, with Ciudadanos and Podemos appearing and disappearing, who have not achieved representation in either of the two constituencies, the conservatives will once again have a free hand in their Madrid stronghold. A result with ramifications of all kinds. At the national level, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the PP, will try to use it as a springboard for the general elections at the end of the year. Internally, however, the balance reinforces Díaz Ayuso as a counterweight and leadership alternative, and once again places the Madrid party, which she chairs, as one of the most powerful in the entire organization. Just what happened in the times of Esperanza Aguirre and Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón.

It all started on March 23. With the solemnity of the key moments, Isabel Díaz Ayuso spoke in the Assembly and announced a divorce that was an electoral claim: “From today, each one follows their path,” she said, looking at Vox. Two months later, and after criticizing the extreme right over and over again for having left it without a Budget in 2023, the conservative leader has built her absolute majority on the leaks of her former parliamentary partner, who has lost three deputies with 97% of the votes counted (from 13 to 10). After absorbing the voters of Ciudadanos in 2021, Díaz Ayuso follows the path of Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president of Andalusia, who also governs with an absolute majority, and reinforces the PP’s attempt to reunify the entire right under its acronym of the PSOE.

The success of the Popular Party, celebrated in the noble floors of the Genoa headquarters even before the end of the vote, has been the defeat of the left. These are the data of that hecatomb. After a campaign marked by division and cross attacks between progressive forces, Podemos has not achieved representation in the Community or in the City Council of the capital.

In the regional Assembly, Más Madrid has remained 44 seats behind Díaz Ayuso, with a total of 27, followed by the PSOE, also with 27, according to data with 97% of the votes counted, which resolved the pulse for the leadership of the opposition in favor of Mónica García and with a narrow margin of barely 6,000 votes.

In the City Council, Más Madrid has also resisted as a benchmark for the left, despite the bump that involves going down from the 19 mayors of 2019, when Manuela Carmena was the candidate, at 12 now, with Rita Maestre. They are followed by the PSOE (11) and Vox (5).

The result demonstrates the validity of the Ayuso effect and crowns an almost unprecedented political metamorphosis. In 2019, the Baroness and her ticket partner became the first conservative candidates to lose in these constituencies since 1987. Four years later, and after winning the early elections in 2021, Ayuso’s pull has propelled Martínez-Almeida to a triumph that no survey had predicted, and that has been built on CS voters: Begoña Villacís, the vice mayor of the alderman in the coalition government that led the last legislature of the capital, has not achieved representation in the City Council.

Only time will tell what the coexistence of the couple of PP leaders is like. After clashing during the civil war that ended with Pablo Casado, the mayor, who wanted to prevent Díaz Ayuso from presiding over the PP in Madrid, had assumed his subordination to the president. Now, however, the result reinforces it. And in the PP they already know that the coexistence of two politicians with stripes in such prominent places can cause sparks to fly: this is what happened between Aguirre and Ruiz-Gallardón. A past and happy time for their interests, before CS, and before Vox, to which the PP is now returning.

