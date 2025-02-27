Isabel Díaz Ayuso yesterday sent a letter to the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, in which he expressed his “outrage” for the intention of the Sánchez Government to declare the Royal Correos Casa, headquarters of the presidency of the presidency of the … Community of Madrid, in “place of democratic memory”, in order to link the emblematic Madrid building to the Franco dictatorship.

In the letter, the president of the Community of Madrid “unusual” described the minister’s decision, stresses that the people of Madrid associates the Royal Correos Casa with Freedom and Concord, and with heroic facts, and not with division and confrontations, and encourages Torres to deal with the cases that exist in the Canary Islands, their region, which can be related to Franco.

Minister Torres had addressed the Community of Madrid last week to negotiate an understanding that allowed the Government to install a plaque in the Royal Post House as “place of memory.” The Ayuso government flatly rejected that claim, so the controversy is dedicated to a conflict in the Constitutional Court.

“I address you to express the outrage that, I am convinced, we feel the generality of Madrid and countless Spaniards, for the unusual decision of the government of the Nation, through the Ministry that you lead, to declare the Royal Correos House: place of democratic memory,” begins the letter from Ayuso to Minister Torres.

«We oppose this initiative that invades the powers of an autonomous community – that of Madrid, where the capital of Spain is – in the matter of defense of the historical heritage and is disrespectful with the history of a building that the people of Madrid associates with freedom and concord, with very dear celebrations, and with heroic facts, and not with division and confrontation chosen with selective amnesia with manipulative eagerness».

Ayuso recalled that it was Joaquín Leguina, regional president between 1983 and 1995, who chose the Royal Correos House as the headquarters of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, and from there he urges the Minister to take care of the Canary Islands. “I remind you that in the Canary Islands, a very dear land you know well, there are three significant constructions for which you could also initiate these declaration files such as places of democratic memory, and you do not.”

The Madrid president referred, in the first place, to the Canary Autonomic Parliament, a building that was used from the beginning of the civil war by the Francoist side to hold war councils in which there were death sentences or prison. Secondly, he mentioned the Gando Airport, today in Gran Canaria, whose land was built in 1937 a concentration camp that subsisted until 1940 and in whose construction prisoners of Francoism in forced labor participated. And thirdly, he referred to the Los Rodeos Airport, today from Tenerife Norte City of La Laguna, on whose land there was also a concentration camp in 1937 whose prisoners were used as forced workers to build the airfield.

«The Canarian Parliament and the airports of Gran Canaria and Tenerife have their history and are, today, what they are. The Royal Correos House has been, in the course of more than 250 years, Central Post Office and witness of the events of May 2, 1808, and has housed the general captaincy, the military government and the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior even with the Government of the Popular Front. And it is, today, what is: a building that, every New Year’s Eve, joins the Spaniards on the occasion of the bells of their famous watch; before which is the kilometer or the radio roads of Spain; which has three plates on its main facade, in tribute and memory of the lifting against the French invasion, the victims of the 11-M attacks and those killed during the Covid-19 epidemic; which is the headquarters of the presidency of the Community of Madrid for four decades, which has only existed in democracy, and with the state of autonomies; and whose comprehensive remodeling in the late 90s of the last century was inaugurated by its Majesty the kings of Spain ».

“Why the Parliament and the Canarian airports, no, and the Royal Post Office, yes, Minister?” Asked Ayuso. «The nonsense, or the clear manipulative and ideological intention, to declare the Royal Casa de Correos, which enjoys protection as a good of cultural interest, place of democratic memory, and the grievance of said project for the whole of the Madrid, has led to the government that presides, as you know, to present an appeal before the Constitutional Court against it, for violating exclusive powers of the community of Madrid by law 20/2022 of democratic memory ».

Ayuso asks the minister to leave the real email house «to be what has been and is, out of respect and consideration towards the countless people who appreciate and enjoy it; without looking for manipulative, dividing, opportunistic and harmful meanings ».