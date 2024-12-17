Ayuso, on whether her Chief of Staff leaked the email with her partner’s confession: “I don’t have to give explanations”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has once again supported her chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, in the case of her partner, Alberto González Amador. The president of the Community of Madrid assures that she “does not have to give explanations” about Rodríguez’s leak to various media on March 13. In those messages, the Madrid president’s right-hand man falsely accused the heads of the Prosecutor’s Office of preventing the agreement with González Amador.

Ayuso did not want to confirm whether she authorized Rodríguez’s leak with her partner’s personal information a day after elDiario.es uncover tax fraud by González Amador. “I don’t have to give explanations like this. What I know is who has the right to filter and who does not,” he responded in an interview on Telecinco. However, the president considers that the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, “does not have the right” to do so. However, he has been more cautious in positioning himself on his partner’s position, considering that he is competent, “as the owner of his data,” to make public the information he considers.

In her response, the regional leader has continued to accuse the prosecutor and the Government of Pedro Sánchez. “It is evident that more than one is going to go forward,” he launched, using the same informal expression that his chief of staff used to announce a week in advance the indictment of the State Attorney General in his account on ‘X’ , formerly Twitter.

Questioned about Rodríguez’s tweet, Ayuso assures that “evidently” her team has not had privileged information about the investigation of the case against García Ortiz. Subsequently, he ironically stated: “If a chief of staff with Twitter and I have managed to get the entire Government under corruption schemes, that if they were from the PP we would be on the street, this is genius.”

Following his arguments in recent weeks, he has once again assured that Sánchez is “a coward” who “is protecting himself” from the procedures that affect his family and the PSOE by charging against Justice. “It is the constant rumor that someone from their environment, who are all involved in different plots and accused, is convicted, either because the judges are Francoists and the same as always,” he added.

The Civil Guard deduces that the Prosecutor’s Office leaked the emails of Ayuso’s partner and insists on investigating the attorney general



Along the same lines, Ayuso has applauded “that the new president of the Supreme Court takes a step forward in defense of the Judiciary.” “We are experiencing something unprecedented in Spain,” he noted. In this way, he referred to the statement released by Isabel Perelló asking for respect for the Judiciary and questioning the “generalized and permanent” criticism of judges following Sánchez’s words. The president had said two days before that the PP “plays with the cards marked” in the courts.