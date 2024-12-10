The idea of Pedro Sanchez to celebrate in 2025 the 50th anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco with a hundred events under the motto ‘Spain in freedom’ has had an immediate response from the president of the Community of Madrid: “He has gone crazy,” she declared. Isabel Diaz Ayusowho has announced that the Madrid region will not join a single one of those events promoted by the Sánchez Government.

«So that there are no doubts: Pedro Sánchez has gone crazy. As his government is in its last hours, he has decided to burn the streets and cause violence with very minority groups, who lately come out just when he is having a hard time,” Ayuso commented on social networks.

The regional president has explained that the Community of Madrid, as “guarantor of the Transition, freedom and the Constitution”, will not join a single one of these events and initiatives promoted by Sánchez. “Madrid, with democracy and against civil war,” he remarked.

Ayuso’s reaction has had an immediate response from Government delegate, Francisco Martínalways attentive to any comments from the Madrid president on the networks. “So that there are no doubts: The president of the Community of Madrid does not celebrate that we are going to celebrate 50 years in democracy,” replied the representative of the Sánchez Government in the Madrid region. The delegate changed his own response a few minutes later, to write this: “So that there are no doubts: The president of the Community of Madrid does not celebrate that we are going to celebrate 50 years living in freedom.”









Also the new general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid, Óscar Lópezhas charged against Ayuso on the networks: «So that there are no doubts. The campaign of insults against the President of the Government by Ayuso is sickening. “She is on a permanent crusade against reason, against moderation, against dignity and against Memory and, therefore, against Human Rights and coexistence.”

This Tuesday, in an event in which Sánchez delivered certificates of reparation to 21 people as victims of the Franco dictatorship, the President of the Government explained that a High Commissioner and a scientific committee of experts will be created to collaborate with all administrations in the celebration of these activities.

As Sánchez pointed out, these events aim to highlight the great transformation that Spain has experienced in this half century of democracy and pay tribute to all the people and groups who made it possible.

These types of events, in which Ayuso has announced that the Community of Madrid will not participate, will begin on January 8 and will include cultural activities and events of various kinds, in schools, streets, and museums.