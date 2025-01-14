The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, harshly attacked the Government this Tuesday after the accusation of the attorney general, Álvaro García Ortiz, for the alleged leak of her partner’s data. “It is an operation that the President of the Government has concocted against a political adversary, against me, and it is clear that there have been criminal dynamics. It has been used to the Prosecutor’s Office to dynamite the rule of law and to violate the rights of a citizen,” Ayuso said to journalists, whom he called to the press conference that he will offer this Wednesday to discuss this matter in depth.

Ayuso has stated that García Ortiz “should resign” because he is “a danger” to democracy and the rule of law, but has also asked for the resignation of Pedro Sánchez “because he is a danger to Spain.” “Excepting the distance, this is a Watergate case because it is the use of state powers against a political rival by a president who is a danger to everyone,” he stressed.

This Monday, the PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, already asked the attorney general to present his resignation “out of dignity” after the “scandal” of having been summoned to testify as being investigated for alleged revelation of secrets, in a case in which he also pointed out to Moncloa: “Whoever has obligation to prosecute crimesas he is the attorney general of the State, is investigated for crimes of such seriousness and has the complete support of the Government, the PSOE and Sumar is an unprecedented scandal.”

The Government, however, maintains his “absolute confidence” in García Ortiz after the Supreme Court magistrate Ángel Hurtado has summoned him to testify on January 29 as being investigated for the alleged revelation of secrets about Ayuso’s boyfriend.

The summons of García Ortiz and that of the provincial prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, has been decided when the judge considers the alleged participation of both in the leak of information on the investigation opened against businessman Alberto González Amador, partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, for tax fraud.