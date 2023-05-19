The president of the Community of Madrid and candidate for reelection by the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has insisted this Friday on demanding that her party explore ways to outlaw Bildu, despite the fact that the leader of the formation, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, He has already ruled out that possibility and has closed the debate. “It is not a fight against the PP, it is a fight against Bildu,” Ayuso said during an interview on RNE, in which she also responded with disdain to the criticism leveled against her by Consuelo Ordóñez, president of the Collective of Victims of Terrorism ( Covite). Ordóñez, who was precisely the one who denounced a week ago the presence of 44 convicted of belonging to ETA on the Bildu electoral lists, had asked Ayuso on Thursday to stop insisting that the terrorist group “is still alive”, because he considers it a “banalization” that harms the victims. The Madrid president has ignored that request and added, referring to the Covite leader: “It’s just that she… I don’t know if she has had personal problems with the PP for years now.”

“It is not a pulse to the PP, much less to my president, it is a pulse to Bildu. And it is not revenge, it is justice”, pointed out the conservative leader, who last Sunday mentioned the brother of the president of Covite, Gregorio Ordoñez, assassinated by ETA, at a rally in Pozuelo, where she gave him as an example of the president that the The Basque Country had lost because of the terrorists. “When the speech of Pedro Sánchez, Bildu and Podemos are all in the same line, we should worry,” she continued. “I simply ask that it be reviewed. I’m not saying that a party is outlawed because I don’t like it. That is not like that”.

The Madrid president has said that she “absolutely” does not need the issue of EH-Bildu “at all” in the campaign, but has insisted that she will not stop referring to it: “It would be going against my own affiliation to the PP, lying against the last 20 years and the speeches that I have always maintained. I am forced to defend this speech because I joined the PP for this ”, she underlined. However, On March 11, 2019, Ayuso, who joined in 2005, tweeted: “I joined the PP after 11-M. With the arrival of Zapatero, Spain ceased to be an international benchmark and our country was deeply divided. It marked a before and after in politics.”

Subsequently, and during a rally in Parla, the regional president has once again referred to the different points of view with which she and her leader face the controversy. “They look for a discrepancy in the PP, they use a controversy that they themselves feed so as not to explain that the messages from the government and from Bildu go in the same direction, they help each other,” she said. “That they explain that collusion and not how our party is looking for solutions.”

In the interview on RNE, Ayuso has not made any kind of self-criticism at the request of several victims of terrorism, who on Thursday demanded that he stop using ETA in the electoral campaign. Consuelo Ordóñez had criticized Ayuso the day before for saying that “ETA is alive”, and she already did so in February when the Madrid leader snapped at the regional deputies of the PSOE: “Let Txapote vote for them”, in reference to the murderer of Miguel Ángel Blanco . Consuelo Ordóñez is the sister of Gregorio Ordóñez, who in 1995, while being a councilor in San Sebastián, became the first public official of the PP assassinated by ETA. That was the beginning of a homicidal campaign that the band baptized as “the socialization of suffering” and that ended the lives of constitutionalist politicians and intellectuals, journalists, judges or ertzainasin addition to police, civil and military guards who until then had been their main victims.

What affects the most is what happens closer.

Two days ago, the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court archived the complaint filed by the victims’ association Dignidad y Justicia for the inclusion in the lists of more than 40 candidates convicted of ETA terrorism —seven of them with blood crimes will renounce taking possession of their minutes, as they assured on Tuesday. The next day, Feijóo settled the debate on the illegalization of Bildu. According to sources close to him, Feijóo considers that this claim is a “toast”, as well as an unreliable approach, since ETA abandoned violence 12 years ago and announced its dissolution five years ago.

On Thursday afternoon, Feijóo made it clear at a rally: “We have defeated terrorism together without the need to ever know Mr. Sánchez in politics.” In the morning, the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, assured that the formation abertzale “It does not break the party law” and, therefore, the PP accepts “with democratic naturalness that it is in the institutions.” And the spokesperson for the parliamentary group, Cuca Gamarra, confirmed that “the legal services” of the PP have ruled out the option of making Bildu illegal.

Follow the campaign keys with the newsletter election diary. AND here, the latest news about the elections in Madrid.