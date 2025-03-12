Ayuso now denies the figures of his own government and reduces to 4,100 those killed in residences: “It was an invention”

In July 2020, a few months after the worst time of the Pandemia of the COVID-19, the Community of Madrid chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso encrypted in 7,291 the elders who died in Madrid residences without having hospital assistance, according to Infolibre based on data given by the Regional Executive through the Transparency Portal. But this Wednesday, when they are about to be five years after the statement of the alarm state, the Ayuso team has launched itself with a new report published on its website. In addition, the president has made an institutional statement in which she has defended her management and has loaded against the government, all on the day on which a year has been completed since Eldiario.es revealed the tax fraud of her partner.

The 7,291 deaths in residences, the Achilles heel for which the Ayuso roles and their chief of cabinet lose

The regional government published on Wednesday A study in which he reduced the figure to 4,100 deaths “and never because they would not be helped.” The Ayuso Executive thus tries to reduce his responsibility for the controversial protocol that he sent to all the residences of the region in which he prohibited to transfer the elderly housed in those residences to hospital centers at the worst time of the pandemic.

“The number of deaths of residences that agitates the left and ultraiz left was an invention of the then counselor of the branch, Mr. Reyero, who had to be separated from his responsibilities for ineffective. The falsehood was born from him, ”says the Government of Ayuso, blaming all of Alberto Reyero, a former councilor of social policies of the community, of Citizens, who was ceased precisely for questioning the aforementioned protocol. On Wednesday Reyero published a tweet in his networks recalling a fragment of the book he wrote about what happened and recalling a phrase: “They will die unworthy”

“There were never protocols signed by politicians. No discrimination. The real number of deaths in residences was 4,100, and never because they were not helped. As much as the political platforms of the left are determined, the Community of Madrid has no knowledge of victims’ requests to be received. They must know that we are at your entire disposition, ”he says now, on the other hand, the community.

Attacks on government performance

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Ayuso made an institutional statement without submitting to the questions of the press. “Five years later, we regret that there are political parties that, far from being up to this anniversary, intend to misrepresent everything that the people of Madrid lived together and that they do as in the rest of Spain will not happen nothing and without any responsibility. But despite all that blow against our life and our freedom, he joined us as a region, ”he said

According to Ayuso, Madrid was the first community to “protect” the elderly. “We launched a network of geriatricians referents of hospitals to link the residences. 232 residences were carried out, 12 million units of sanitary material were distributed, 11,200 residents of residents to hospitals were carried out, all of them under health criteria, ”he said. “We were the only community that launched a firefighter emergency, military, local police, Red Cross and Volunteer Civil Protection agents to attend the more than 700 residences in Madrid,” he added.

The Madrid president added that “a dozen scientific societies, the most relevant in Spain, signed a joint document by supporting the criteria and actions of professionals in hospitals and residences.” On a row, Ayuso has used his intervention to load against the government since, according to her, “in Spain, however many measures were taken without any scientific criteria.”

“Citizens had stipulated until the hours of walk according to the age of each one. Unjustified mass closures. There was a fever by some administrations when closing, sometimes without based on anything. Water, light, air. And so everything worked in Madrid, as his subway did. And so we get businesses, bars, restaurants to the street. Many frivolized and stigmatized our way of life, our culture and the services sector that in the Community of Madrid is fundamental, ”he said.

“We love freedom”

Ayuso has taken the opportunity to present again to the region as the Adalid of Freedom. “Today the Community of Madrid is more alive than ever. We love life and freedom and that is why today we are that place of reference that has shown that being free is more than words. It is an attitude that defends each day, ”he said, in the recording.

“Five years ago, a coronavirus changed the world in many ways. Five years ago, a creative, brave and solidarity region demonstrated with its 70 days of mourning, that life is the most important and that each of the losses we suffer are irreparable. But we were also aware of society and the way of life that we have given each other in Madrid. And we like it as never before. We live under that criterion, under that balance that is wonderful freedom, economy and the best public services, ”he said.

“We live in a unique way of being in the integrative, open, human world and that is why it is a hospital, thrilling and free place. We have always been to the service of Spain. We have always been a population that grows in adversity, which has others. We are those of Madrid. We gave the best of us right now and now we demand responsibility, wisdom and respect for the truth and for those who died and also for their families, ”he has settled.

Ayuso’s statement occurs just 24 hours after RTVE premieres the documentary about the 7,291 victims deceased in Madrid residences during the pandemic.