The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has mocked this Thursday in Vox after suggesting her spokesman in the assembly, Isabel Pérez Moñino, who is Islamophile and accuse him of not daring to “face the enemy of the 21st century of women.”

Moñino has asked about the equality of men and women to develop their professional career in the same conditions, loading against the position of women Islamquestioning “what are going to celebrate this 8-M, which in Spain there are more and more women who cover their heads so as not to sexually cause men.”

A flag of the Community of Madrid has accompanied its intervention in which The seven star stars were half moonswhile carrying Isabel Díaz Ayuso: “Islam does not need to come with why progress with each concession.”

The president, meanwhile, has responded to the accusation ironic: “Well, she is known for the entire world My relationship with Islam and love for jihad. It is known since the last six years is something that every day transfer kindly and with passion, “ Europa Press.

Ayuso has moved that he “surprises” that they do not question the equality that is lived in the Community of Madrid. He stressed that in the Vallecas Chamber Three out of four parliamentary spokesmen are women and that the region is chaired by one.

“We are in a region where we have the most joint labor market in Spain, with the highest female employment rate, where you work for conciliation, which is the real roof and the brake so that many families, especially women, can continue with their careers forward, where we defend motherhood, also paternity, where We do not face for sexes“He has sentenced.