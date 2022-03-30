The UAE Team Emirates arrives on the wrong foot at one of the great races in Spain. Ayuso, McNulty and Fisher-Black cause Itzulia to drop out. All three are sick and will be replaced by Ulissi, Covi and another rider. In fact, at the Miguel Indurain Grand Prix on Saturday, Matxin’s men will start with only six. They have had several cases of COVID-19 lately, but it does not appear that these three runners have coronavirus. It is rather a matter of flu or other conditions. What is clear is that they have a fever and that they will be discarded.

The news has been advanced on his social networks by the ETB journalist Alfontso Arroio, who has conducted an interview with the Biscayan director. Ayuso was one of the great attractions of the race, as was McNulty who last year was involved in almost all the key moments of the Tour of the Basque Country.

Itzulia announced on Thursday of last week the pre-list of entrants for the race that starts on Monday. Julián Eraso, president of OCETA, the entity that organizes the race, has already warned that “in principle they are the ones that will start but, as things stand, there may be injuries, COVID or illnesses.” And, in the case of the UAE, he has not been wrong at all.

Many of the cyclists who take part in this event are usually present on Saturday at the Estella Miguel Indurain Grand Prix. In the case of the Pogaçar team, they will only go with six troops. Matxín himself has contacted the organization of the Navarre test. The organizers of Lizarra already know what the inevitable situation is.