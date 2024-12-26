Reducing personal income tax was one of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s biggest electoral promises in May 2023 and she continues to keep it. This Thursday, the president of the Community of Madrid took stock of 2024, a year in which she has already completed or has implemented 93% of all the measures in her Government program, and she has stuck out her chest when remembering that she will start 2025 with nine tax cuts focused on the purchase and rental of homes and the attraction of foreign investors.

But during this balance, it has not included the half-point reduction in personal income tax that it announced last year and that was already applied in 2022. However, when asked after the press conference after the Government Council, the leader of the regional executive has kept his word and has assured that They will implement it “as the legislature passes”.

Ayuso has emphasized that the other tax deductions will come into play firstThus, he clarified, “as we see the opportunity” the new reduction in rent will be announced so that everything can be executed “in a balanced manner.”

Regarding these new tax deductions, the Madrid leader has highlighted that there will be a total of nine that will be implemented throughout 2025, a year that will have the highest budget in the history of the Community of Madrid but for which Nor is the deflation of personal income tax contemplated, as was the case in the previous one, because “inflation is not out of control.”

These nine tax cuts will mean, in Ayuso’s words, a saving of 170 million euros for Madrid taxpayers in 2025. To which we must also add the new tax reductions in Inheritance and Donations, which will bring with them another 130 million euros savings. Ayuso thus continues with the commitment to continue being the Autonomous Community with the lowest taxes in Spainin addition to being the only autonomy that lacks its own taxes.

Nine tax cuts in 2025

As he advanced to elEconomista.es the Community of Madrid, of the nine tax reductions planned for 2025, seven are incentives to facilitate access to housinga bonus for those affected by line 7B of the Madrid Metro in San Fernando de Henares who acquire a property to replace the damaged one, as well as a reduction in the regional personal income tax fee to attract investments from new taxpayers from abroad. Tax deductions may be applied by filers who meet the requirements in the next Income Tax campaign, as well as three bonuses on Asset Transfers (ITP) and Documented Legal Acts (AJD).

The first of the deductions that Isabel Díaz Ayuso has detailed will mean 1,000 euros for renting empty homesand it may be applied to small owners who sign contracts with an effective duration of at least three years. Nearly 20,000 beneficiaries will be able to save 20 million euros.

The second aims to cushion the increase in the installments of variable loans due to the rise in interest rates, taking the Euribor as of December 2022 as a reference, with a limit of 300 euros and as long as it concerns the primary residence. This must not have cost more than 390,000 euros and the family income per capita must not exceed 30,930 euros. It is estimated that it will reach 450,000 mortgage holders and the reduction for its beneficiaries will be 90 million.

Besides, The deduction for renting a current habitual residence is extendedraising the maximum age to be able to apply it from 35 to 40 years. With this measure, nearly 45,000 taxpayers will benefit, which would be added to the 65,000 who currently benefit from it, generating an additional tax relief of 50 million euros annually.

Against depopulation

These deductions also include those approved with the objective of combating the depopulation of rural municipalities (with less than 2,500 inhabitants), such as aid to those under 35 years of age who change their habitual residence to these locationswho may deduct 1,000 euros, regardless of whether they buy or rent a home.

Besides, 10% of the acquisition price may be deductedwith an annual limit of 1,546 euros, for ten fiscal years. In this case, it is estimated that around 1,200 citizens will benefit, with a saving of 1.6 million.

To this they may add an additional 100% bonus on Property Transfer taxes in the case of the acquisition of second-hand housing, and Documented Legal Acts taxes for new housing. The expected impact is 7 million euros in savings for Madrid residents.

In addition, the General Budgets of the region for 2025 contemplate a new 100% bonus in Property Transfer taxes for second-hand properties, and in Documented Legal Acts for those of new construction, aimed at those affected by line 7B of the Metro de Madrid in San Fernando de Henares to acquire a property to replace the damaged one.

Attract foreign capital

Likewise, Ayuso has explained the new reduction in the regional personal income tax quota to attract investments from new taxpayers from abroad. This reduction will be 20% of the contribution made in debentures, bonds, treasury bills, shares of listed and unlisted companies or contributions in limited companies, among others, and will be applicable to changes of residence made from the 2024 fiscal year itself. To qualify, it is required to maintain both the investment and tax residence in the region for a minimum of six years.

To be entitled to it, the declarant must establish his tax residence in the region and cannot have been a resident in Spain during the five years prior to the change of location. Furthermore, and among other limitations, You cannot invest in entities domiciled in tax havens. The beneficiary also cannot exercise executive or management functions or maintain an employment relationship with the entity in which he makes his contributions.

30 tax cuts

Since Isabel Díaz Ayuso is president of the Community of Madrid, a total of 30 tax reductions have already been implemented, to which in 2025 will be added the two provided for in the new bill that contemplates bonuses in Inheritance and Donations for relatives of third degree.

Thus, The bonus for operations between brothers and between uncles and nephews due to consanguinity will be raised to 50%which is currently at 25%. The Community of Madrid will be the first region to introduce this measure in both types of tax for this degree of relationship.

In addition, a 100% bonus will be established in the case of sporadic donations between individuals that are less than 1,000 euros. The formal requirement for granting a public document to apply the existing ones will also be eliminated. The regional government estimates that with these new tax cuts there will be tax savings of almost 130 million euros annually that will benefit around 13,000 Madrid residents.