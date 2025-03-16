Ayuso macabre fable, the savior of the world

Among all the singular characteristics of television is to make politicians nervous. Its influence on public opinion is real and has been contrasted for decades. It is impossible to underestimate it. This week, he has got Isabel Díaz Ayuso to reach an excitation level even higher than what is usual in it. TVE issued on Thursday at 2 and the 24 -hour channel the documentary ‘7,291’ about the elderly who died unattended in the pandemic in Madrid. Ayuso had despised him so far for considering him part of the political campaigns against her. He has only managed to increase his audience and remind us of everything that happened in the pandemic five years ago.

The virulent reaction of Ayuso is not a novelty. We are already going through this in the first months of the tragedy. When the first wave of the COVID-19 still gave its last strands, the PP in Madrid tried to sell a successful message that was unheard of in the European region, next to the Italian Piedmont, which had suffered the most lethal impact on number of cases and deceased. To respond to those figures, the Madrid PP circulated the idea that “Ayuso was ahead” everyone, even the entire world. No one had advanced. Each European country was late with the vain hope that what was happening in China would not be repeated here, and the same when the pandemic arrived in Italy. All were overwhelmed and health systems suffered a complete collapse. But in Madrid the history of the pandemic began to be rewritten to save Ayuso, as it has been seen again this week.