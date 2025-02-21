Ayuso loads against the opposition for reproaching the dead in residences: “Always with the same shit”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has lashed out on Thursday against the opposition for reproaching her 7,291 victims in Madrid residences during the pandemic. “Always with the same shit,” he said, in the control session of the Madrid Assembly. In response to the criticisms of the spokeswoman of more Madrid, Manuela Bergerot, the Madrid president has affirmed that “they are always criticizing them with the same”, accusing the opposition of “twisting the pain” of those affected for partisan purposes.

Ayuso’s government maintains “absolute confidence” in Miguel Ángel Rodríguez after his lies about deaths in residences

The president has shielded himself in ensuring that in communities governed by the PSOE such as Navarra or Aragon died proportionally more elderly, but that the left avoids talking about it “because she ruled.” “Ideology can everything when you are sick of sectarianism like you,” said Ayuso.

For its part, Bergerot has loaded happily against the executive of Ayus He spoke in La Sexta and has subsequently refused to apologize. “You are not going to Cesar Miguel Ángel Rodríguez because then you would have to go behind him,” said the deputy of more Madrid. She has also reproached the President that, after five years, she has not agreed to meet with victims associations or allowed research on residences management.

Bergerot also recalled that the Community of Madrid sent letters claiming quotas to the families of the elderly in residences during the pandemic. “The serious thing is not just his words, the serious contempt for the victims. The serious thing is to be preventing any type of research for five years to know the truth. The most serious were the protocols that decided who could be saved and who not, ”he insisted.

The socialist spokeswoman, Mar Espinar, has also lashed out at the regional president and has asked her directly for her chief of cabinet, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez: “Why don’t you stop? Has he shit? In addition, he has accused Rodriguez of being the architect of the government response to judicial investigations, using what he defines as “his fan” to divert attention. Madrid’s PSOEin a publication in xhas denounced “sectarianism, smallness and inhumanity” of President Ayuso.

The Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function has assured this Thursday, in statements in the halls of the Congress, which is “unfortunate” that the president of the Community of Madrid is dedicated to “insulting and persecuting” journalists, victims and relatives and family members and that “there will soon be a change in Madrid.”

Ayuso, far from recognizing any error, has insisted on his criticism of the opposition, accusing her of seeking a political revenue with this issue. “The left does not want justice, wants to use pain to get votes,” he said. In addition, he has defended the performance of his government during the pandemic and presented himself as the only political leader who has given explanations about the management of residences, something that, according to her, have not done the regional presidents of the PSOE.