Poseidon’s trident had the power to create islands and shake the waters to cause marine storms, tsunami and tsunamis. Yesterday, in San Benedetto del Tronto, on the banks of the Adriatic, it was received by Alicante Juan Ayuso, who has on his legs a similar capacity to move the pedals, cross the mountains and dominate the races. And also to generate small earthquakes and then soothe the waters of the debates and the controversies.

The 22 -year -old cyclist has everything to be a star and the UAE team, the same as Tadej Pogacar, knows. He is aware that he has a potential winner of one or more large. The kid, before turning 20, already made a podium, third, in the return to Spain of 2022.

Very reliable

In ten days of competition in 2025 adds 4 victories, the same as Pogacar

There are triumphs that are premonitories. And that of Ayuso in the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic is one of those who announce what will come one day. Maybe in a few months, maybe next year.

Gianetti and Matxin, the mandamases of the Emirates team, sensed the swell after what happened in the last Tour of France. Ayuso debuted but coexistence and learning did not completely go well, especially the day of Galibier. So they devised a parallel calendar for each one for this campaign.

Second one -week race

“It is my best performance because I have won a stage and the general,” he says, compared to success in Itzulia of 2024

Four wins takes the Slovenian champion in the mid -March and four victories adds the Spanish in ten days of competition.

Almeida is more docile, lodges the shoulder, knows how to make pineapple and has entered Pogacar’s circle of trust, as seen in the tour. But the Portuguese, who abandoned in August in the return with Covid, has failed in the three rounds in stages he has played in this seasonal opening: Volta to the Valencian Community, return to the Algarve and Paris-Niza.

Instead, ayuso, more individualistic, more boss, is much more reliable. After imposing itself on two classics, Faun Drome and the Laigueglia trophy, a superb week has marked in the career of the two seas. He was second in the initial counterreloj – he only beat Ganna -, he attacked on the fifth day, won the reigning stage on Saturday and dressed as a leader to be crowned yesterday.

As of May 9

As in the Tyrrhenian, in the ‘Corsa Rosa’ he will have to beat Tiberi, Ciccone, Carapaz and Gee but also to Primoz Roglic

“The trophy is the most beautiful I’ve won, that sure,” he said about the trident. In that he has also become the successor of accountant, the last Spanish winner of the test, in 2014. “It is probably my greatest victory, next to the Itzulia of 2024. But here I have won a stage too, so I think so, this has been my best performance,” I analyzed, wearing the blue jersey.

To calibrate the level, you just have to see that in 2021 and 2022 Pogacar won, in 2023 the victory went to Roglic and last year Vingegaard won.

Among the top ten also were Landa (7th), Sabadellense David de la Cruz (8th) and Pello Bilbao (9th). The three, already very experienced, have 12 years more than the winner.

Italy feels good to Juan Ayuso. There is no doubt. There he conquered in 2021 the Next Gen’s turn and in May he will appear at the exit of Albania to try to win the Rosa Maglia. He has earned to be the head of the UAE ranks and have the help of Adam Yates and the bull. As in the Tyrrhenian, he will have to beat Tiberi, Ciccone, Carapaz or Gee. But also to Primoz Roglic, one of the four magnificent, who defends the title. A hard bone for Alicante. At the moment, its next objective is the Volta to Catalonia.