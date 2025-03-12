The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has broadcast a video after five years of the burst of the Covid pandemic, in which she defends her management and criticizes that of the central government. In addition, he denounces the “manipulations” around his actions, and defends himself … Once again of the accusation of having left the elderly in the residences, ensuring that 11,200 transfers from these centers to hospitals were made, among other measures. From the opposition they have insisted on describing it as “president without humanity or heart”, while she demanded in the video “responsibility, sense and respect for the truth and those who died, and also for their families.”

In the video, the president reminds those killed by the pandemic, “especially the elders who” died, many without the accompaniment of their relatives, but hand in hand and with the comfort of a health or social care professional. ” Remember how the toilets also got sick and even some died.

Load in his message against the decisions of the central government, both before and during the pandemic: «Despite the alerts of the World Health Organization, which arrived since January, the Barajas airport remained open, and the great events of this region, of great density, were held without any health policy from the Nation Government, despite our notices from Madrid».

The Madrid president regrets that “five years later, there are political parties that, far from being up to this anniversary, intend to misrepresent everything that the people of Madrid lived together.”

He criticizes “constant manipulation, discredit campaigns and tragedy instrumentation, by those who should respond for their bad management and unconstitutional measures,” and then reviews the facts: “It was not until Madrid got to the front and took the reins of the situation, which the central government reacted.”

He incorporates memories here as “they told us that this would be two or three cases, with symptoms of a common flu, allowed manifestations, concerts, weddings,” and all this especially harmed Madrid for its high population density.

That is why they decided, says, act and close schools and residences, “with the frontal rejection of the Sánchez government, which tried to stop these measures.” He recalled that although “at first we were forbidden to buy health material, and we lost essential weeks when doctors, nurses and wardens were covered with plastics and garbage bags,” Madrid finally managed to bring “24 airplanes full of protective material, beds, respirators, more than 2,000 tons with which we started to see the light.”

Other facts that brings up in his speech are the distribution of maximum protection masks in pharmacies, the massive tests that were made to teachers, toilets or officials, the watchman that controlled the presence of the virus in the wastewater, and then, based on science, the selective closures by areas, which avoided the paralysis of the economy of the region. “We struggled against the virus, not against people,” he said.

He has criticized those prolonged and “abusive closures that dusted people with dementia, with autistic disorders or elderly in general”, and also believes that “without any scientific study”, and that in Madrid “they would have assumed the ruin of Madrid and entire Spain.” He also highlighted other measures taken such as hotels, the hospital opening in IFEMA “in 72 hours, and where 4,500 people were cured” or the implementation of the Zendal, which passed “10,000 people, preventing the virus from continuing to overflow other hospitals.”

But undoubtedly the most serious accusation of President Díaz Ayuso is the relative to the elderly who died in residences for the COVID without receiving medical attention, based on the controversial protocol approved in his day. “Madrid was the first to protect our elders,” Díaz Ayuso defends himself in his video: “We launched a network of geriatric geriatricians from hospitals to make liaison to residences, 232 residences were medicalized, 12 million units of sanitary material were distributed, 11,200 transfers from residents to hospitals were carried out, all of them under sanitary criteria.”

His commitment to culture, which was completed in the opening of cinemas and theaters rather than anywhere else in Spain and almost in the world, was “awarded throughout the world.” But in the face of what she did, and that according to her data she served her that, when she could take the management of the pandemic, the virus weakened, opposes the attitude of the central government: «In Spain, however, many measures were taken without any scientific criteria: citizens had stipulated until the hours of walk according to the age of each one, unjustified mass closures, there was a fever by some administrations nothing”.

At the end of his speech, remember that in Madrid «we have always been to the service of Spain, we have always been a population that grows in adversity. We are those of Madrid, we gave the best of us and now we demand responsibility, sense and respect for the truth and those who died, and also for their families ».

From the community, data on the number of deaths in residences have been provided on Wednesday, which according to their figures were 4,100, and not the 7,291 that they demand.

The words of the regional president have not convinced the opposition: the spokeswoman of more Madrid, Manuela Bergerot, called her as “president without humanity or heart.” In his opinion, “Ayuso adds insult to insult and lie to lies, throwing salt in the wounds of those who lost their loved ones in residences because of a political triage that only happened in Madrid.”

For their part, Vox sources have censored that “with absolute disrespect for families” the death of these elders in residences are used. “Judicial responsibilities will have to be elucidated in judicial headquarters, but it seems to me a lack of respect that they use this issue as a full throttle weapon after full,” said his spokesman, Isabel Pérez Moñino.

For her part, the president of the Association 7,291 Truth and Justice, María Jesús Valero, has rejected on Wednesday the offering of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to meet with the relatives of deceased in residences of seniors during the Covid-19 pandemic until “pidns for forgiveness for insults and vexations during these five years.”