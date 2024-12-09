We need your help to continue reporting

Thirty years ago, in the Community of Madrid, Alberto Ruiz Gallardon made the decision to banthose bullfighting shows that involve mistreatment of cattle”. Well, almost a third of a century has passed, the questioned and controversial current president of Madrid, enfant terrible for some and for others the putative daughter of donald trumphas just sounded its umpteenth note of provocation by announcing the decision to return to the people of Madrid the wild way of having fun by mistreating animals, that is, to revoke the same tradition that Ruiz Gallardón suppressed.

It is curious that both bulls and religious festivities are for many a paradigm of patriotic exaltation.

It has always caught my attention how high the percentage of citizens with a conservative ideological bias is who are fans of bullfighting. Many of them are Spanish of good of pure stock and a reddish bracelet that consider bullfighting as a culture and also as a tradition attached to the identity traits of purebred Spaniards. It is curious that both bullfights and religious festivities are for many a paradigm of patriotic exaltation elevated to the highest levels.

This comes to mind that a few days ago, in the Vistalegre bullring, during a charity bullfight for the victims of the Dana of Valencia, a young novillera named Olga Casado and declared admirer of Isabel Diaz AyusoAfter getting two ears and a tail in one of his tasks, he addressed the president of the Community of Madrid from the arena and dedicated these words to her:

«It is a pride for me, on the most important day of my life, to be able to offer you the work of this bull. I have no words of gratitude for everything he does for us. You are a reference for me and for my entire generation and I will fight to be a reference in the world of bullfighting as well. Without a doubt you are a mirror in which I look at myself. It goes for you»

And of course, Ayuso was moved by that «“it’s coming for you” and she let herself be carried away by the arrogant and narcissistic ego that characterizes her, a trait that more than self-esteem makes her exude arrogance and arrogance.

But let’s change the subject, because what I want to write about is not bullshit, but rather succinctly analyze the opinion of those who question the psychological stability of the Madrid president and make jokes about it by calling her ‘one way‘ like a game by matching the initials of their first and last names.

At the outset, and so that no one is misled, I would like to state that, always in my opinion, this alleged insane person is a very sane woman who one way It only has his initials.

The capacity for attraction and enchantment that this woman generates among her followers is clearly unquestionable.

However, if I were in the position of having to make a psychological assessment of Mrs. Ayuso, I would profile this lady as a charismatic and transparent politician when it comes to showing her desire to win, to obtain power and to be admired, which is why why his most basic fears would perhaps be those that predict any failure or social rejection. The capacity for attraction and enchantment that this woman generates among her followers is clearly unquestionable, with exactly the same intensity as the rejection she provokes in her antagonists. Finally, Isabel Díaz Ayuso stands out for her ability to challenge those who attack her, and she does so by transmitting a forcefulness that disconcerts her detractors while predisposing her followers to feel an admiration for her that is likely to materialize in votes.

If someone asked me if Mrs. Ayuso is one way or not, my answer would be a resounding Nobecause regardless of the succinct psychological profile that I just improvised in the previous paragraph, if I resort to a more colloquial and not at all academic way, I feel like defining that woman as one of those cheap terrorists that do not aim at the temple with the intention of killing but rather aim at the center of the target of common sense, decency, truth, rights and also respect for citizens in general.

This effusive and agitating lady seems to me like a cheap provocateur who only shoots surreal bullets as she did when selling the smoke that freedom consists of having a beer on the terrace of a city where happiness and again Freedom would be measured by the unlikelihood that someone who goes out for a walk through the streets will find themselves in the uncomfortable situation of crossing paths with their ex-partner.