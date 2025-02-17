02/17/2025



Updated at 11: 38h.





The Madrid government has begun to process a new fiscal reduction: the 50 percent reduction in the succession and donations tax between brothers, uncles and nephews. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has just announced during his attempt for the Forbes House of Madrid: the measure will be taken to the Governing Council on Wednesday. In addition, the discount on donations of less than 1,000 euros is increased to a hundred percent. In this way, the head of the Madrid Executive continues with her fiscal loss policy, which has given so now at the polls, and that from the central government it has been tried to impose a tax of large fortunes that a tax that will leave the discounts on the tribute to the assets applied by Madrid.

These new sales are joined at the 31 tax decreases of the regional government since 2019, which have saved taxpayers from the region 31.3 billion euros, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The region began to apply different sales and donations tax, which have been assumed to Madrid, to avoid the payment of 55,000 million euros. The new reduction that now begins to process in this tax will mean, when it is launched, an annual savings of 149 million euros, and will benefit 14,000 Madrid.

Specifically, it rises from 25% (the reduction that were applied now) to 50% The bonus for operations between brothers and uncles and nephews for consanguinity, and will be applicable to the entire group III of kinship.









The Governing Council will soon authorize the beginning of the hearing and public information process of the draft law of this fiscal reduction. This is, Ayuso explained, one of the hallmarks of the Madrid economic policy that has served them, defends, to generate employment and wealth and that has helped to turn it into the region with the highest GDP in the country, after the ‘sorpasso ‘To Catalonia since 2019.

This new fiscal reduction is one of the nine that enter into force this year in the Community of Madrid. With it, a hundred percent bonus will be established in the case of donations between individuals that are less than 1,000 euros, eliminating the obligation to present self -assessment below that amount. The formal requirement of public document granting will also be eliminated to apply existing donations, up to 10,000 euros, which do not require for their registration in a public registry the granting of the same.

As an example, two brothers who inherit another deceased brother, without descendants, ascendants or spouse, a house valued in 200,000 euros and savings of a total amount of 100,000 euros, will avoid the payment of more than 15,600 euros each on the fee without bonus (twice as much as or almost 7,850 euros more each) with the new bonus.

In turn, four nephews inherit from their uncle (in the same above circumstances) their usual housing valued at 250,000 euros and money in bank accounts for a total of 100,000 euros, more than 7,200 euros each will be saved now on the without bonus quota (twice as much as or almost € 3,620 plus each).

This is the second reduction made in successions and donations during the mandate of the president of the Community of Madrid, after the one approved in 2022, which raised the bonus from 15% to 25% between brothers and from 10% to 25% between uncles and nephews. In total, and once enters into force, which begins today its processing, both measures allow additional savings to Madrid of 188 million euros a year.