More than 10,000 kilometers from Madrid, in the sanctuary of naturalist Frank Cuesta near the center of Bangkok (Thailand), Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso has spent a few days of rest. This is how Cuesta himself explained it through his social networks, where he posted a video in which the Madrid president is seen in the place.

Specifically, the head of the Madrid Executive appears wearing comfortable clothes and carrying some tools, with which she digs a hole and places a sign with the name of a space, similar in format to those that can be seen on the streets of Madrid. On it, it says ‘Plaza Isabel Díaz Ayuso’.

As she places it, she can be heard pointing out, in a joking tone: “Neither hammer nor sickle; here, freedom.

The naturalist, who became popular for his television program about animals, jokes on social networks and in the video he posted, pointing out: “Fascist façade sneaks into the sanctuary.” He points out the same thing, out loud, in the video, until he confesses that it is a joke and that he is referring to the visit he has received from “some friends” who at the time of publishing the video are already “back.” in Madrid.









Frank Cuesta’s sanctuary, over which he has experienced a strong conflict with his ex-wife, serves as a refuge and houses thousands of rescued animals. It has an area of ​​37 hectares.