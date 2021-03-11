“Time will prove me right”. After a year and a half of disagreements within the coalition government, Isabel Díaz Ayuso pressed the nuclear button for the elections on Wednesday, convinced of her victory at the polls and of a new hit by Citizens. The acting president of the Community of Madrid wants to govern alone and her mirror is the Galician Alberto Núñez Feijóo. It does not hide it. «I do not contemplate needing support in a next legislature. We are going to show that we can govern alone ”, he assured in an interview in Cope.

The popular leader has ensured that she has the support of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado. He was speaking with him on Tuesday night when the rumors about Murcia began and early on Wednesday when the motion of censure against Fernando López Miras took flight. «Before the Murcia stage, which I imagined similar in Madrid, and the motions that were being prepared throughout Spain, I spoke with President Casado and we decided to act. I did the math and saw that we needed to stop this, “he remarked.

Díaz Ayuso has defended his decision to break with Ciudadanos because he lived with this party and with the former Madrid vice president Ignacio Aguado “unspeakable situations” during the legislature. For the regional president, every time her partners have had the opportunity to join the PSOE “they have done so” and she has criticized Aguado for agreeing with Salvador Illa for policies contrary to his “in the worst moments of the pandemic.” “It had been a long time,” he acknowledged, “that I had no confidence in them.”

The head of the regional Executive is not afraid that the censure motions presented by the PSOE and Más Madrid will prosper because she has followed “scrupulously” the procedure established to call elections. “I have a good legal team. If what I have done is not correct, that would mean that no president, either here or abroad, could dissolve some chambers and call elections, ”he said.

He maintains that he will not make major changes in the electoral list with which he was presented in 2019 or in his team in the regional government and has assured that he will have people from Citizens if he has the possibility. In addition, the regional leader has explained that until the elections she will not appoint anyone new to the Governing Council but that the PP councilors themselves will assume the powers of the outgoing Citizens. It will continue with the work of “an austere and simple PP government.” “No takeovers or anything, let’s just get to work. I have chosen for each one the counseling whose competencies are more similar to those I already had, “he declared.

Elections on May 4



The Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid has published the decree of dissolution of the Madrid Assembly and the call for early elections in the region for next May 4. In the decree of the Presidency of the Community published around midnight, the dissolution of the Assembly elected on June 11, 2019 and the convocation to elect the 136 new regional deputies who will occupy the autonomous chamber after the regional elections of 4 of May.

In the text of the same it is specified that The 15-day electoral campaign will start at midnight on Sunday, April 18 and end on Monday, May 3, which will be a day of reflection prior to voting. In this way, the constitutive session of the new Assembly will be held on June 8, at ten o’clock.

The decree, as established therein, has come into force after its publication in the BOCM on March 11. The Table of the Assembly has admitted the motions of censure of the parliamentary groups of PSOE and Más Madrid against the Government of Ayuso, although it remains to be seen if the signing of the decree of dissolution will prevail despite not having been published in the BOCM.

As well it includes the dismissal of all the directors of Ciudadanos, including its vice president, Ignacio Aguado, also Minister of Sports, Transparency and Government Spokesperson, and the appointment of the new positions of the PP that will replace them in these functions.

The leader of Citizens in the Community has accused the popular of betraying the pact that both signed at the beginning of the legislature for a “personal whim” and has remarked that with his decision “condemns the people of Madrid” to return to the polls in the middle of a pandemic. “It is reckless, irresponsible,” said Aguado, who has been dismissed as vice president along with the rest of the Citizens councilors.