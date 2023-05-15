Isabel Díaz Ayuso (Madrid, 44 years old) is facing the campaign with which she will try to renew the presidency of the Community of Madrid, claiming her role as a voice with her own personality within the PP. Elevated to the presidency of the powerful regional formation after prevailing in her war with Pablo Casado, she warns that she will not change her speech if Alberto Núñez Feijóo arrives at La Moncloa.

Ask. You have theorized that Vox arises in part because the PP stops speaking clearly about certain issues. Do you feel identified with the PP during the Mariano Rajoy period? Is it the same PP that you would like to have now?

Answer. I have my own Popular Party. It is a PP of a new generation that knows how to collect the best of previous stages, and with new times, a renewal. The message in which I believe goes beyond hemiplegia, it is shaped around values, a way of seeing life. But it is not a PP apart from anything or anyone, and I want it to be on the record. It is understood, it is not my PP, it belongs to the affiliates, the voters… it belongs to everyone.

P. Don’t you invade Feijóo’s territory by constantly giving your opinion on national affairs?

R.. On the contrary, because he absolutely agrees with what I think. My thing is simply that from here to the future, openly, as I always do, up front, I tell my party where I think things have to work so that everything in turn reverts to benefits for Madrid. It seems to me that it is now when it is time, so that the national leadership can also see what I think of many issues. All the presidents of the Community have had the same national discourse.

Díaz Ayuso, during the interview with EL PAÍS. Claudio Álvarez (EL PAÍS)

P. What will remain of his speech if Feijóo arrives at La Moncloa and you cannot confront the government like now?

R.. I would also talk about Spain, because Madrid is Spain.

P. Will Feijóo have more than one opportunity to be president?

R.. He always asks himself: “what will the PP do if…”. But the question is: “what will the PSOE do when…”. Everything indicates that the one who is going to have to go is Pedro Sánchez.

P. Has your brother contracted again with the Community or mediated for one of its suppliers?

R.. There isn’t much newer. He is an autonomous person, who has worked for 26 years in the same sector, as a salesperson. He has not been hired directly, of course, that I know. Therefore, Justice gave us the reason. NATO and the UN were missing to pronounce themselves.

P. Is it moral to hire where a relative of yours rules?

R.. It is that they are directly accusing me of having mediated through my brother, and that is false. Is it ethical for people who sell medical supplies to sell medical supplies during a pandemic? Maybe, if they had known, batches of great masks for everyone would have been lost. Everything was legal, and it could be demonstrated.

P. If everything was correct, why didn’t his brother contract directly with the Community, since he was the expert and the one who had access to the material, and resorted to a friend’s company?

R. It is not that the friend had experience, it is that there was no way to bring batches of material from a country that acted as a true bazaar at that time. And there had to be a person to help with contacts and logistics. As it happens with the residences, we raise the question with the eyes of the present.

Q. During the pandemic, more than 7,000 elderly people died in residences and a state agreement was reached to improve quality, but the recent draft order of your Government It has worse standards than the state ones. Why do people from Madrid have worse residences than the rest of Spaniards?

R. But what comparison are we talking about?

Q. From the agreement last summer between the Government and the autonomous communities to increase the number of workers and individual rooms or reduce the size of the centers.

R. Are we aware that right now there are communities that have resolved this in another way? We have 50,000 residents in 500 residences with a service approved with high marks by the vast majority of families. It is important that they have a limit of residents for each one. And a new model to reduce the units of coexistence and the total number of residents, but taking into account the geographical concentration that Madrid has.

I have my own PP. The message in which I believe goes beyond hemiplegia

Q. Do you put the employer’s preferences before that of the elderly?

R. Absolutely. The elderly have more and more opportunities in Madrid not only to be in residences, but also at home. The Madrid model is not going to stay in residences, but also in telecare and home assistance and in the freedom of the elderly to live where they want. We must continue to provide those who choose residences with the greatest financing.

Q. If you do not achieve an absolute majority, Vox can ask you to enter the Government. Can you imagine sharing an Executive with Rocío Monasterio, whom he has called the “perfect lady”?

R. I don’t have any personal problem. I say that he speaks with the perfection of someone who does not delve into the issues and does not give an effective response to the problems he raises. Then there is the fact of having decided that I prefer to have a government like now, stable, free, and not mired in continuous tensions, or in brakes, as I am having now for Budgets, urban developments, new deductions… That’s not how it is can be.

Q. The National Institute of Statistics (INE) says that 40% of Madrid households have difficulties making ends meet. What has the PP, which has governed the region since 1995, done wrong?

R.. If they tell me that Spain’s economic engine has done things wrong, they tell me that the whole country has done it wrong, and I don’t believe it. We are the region with the most equal market, highest wages, a top quality service sector, the best healthcare in Europe, better transport, more affordable rates, frozen water for decades and a historical record of scholarships. Of course there are still people who have many difficulties. All we do is always think about how to bring more and more social aid and how not to leave anyone behind.

Q. You say that Madrid has the best healthcare in Europe, but it is based on a report from the European Commission that referred to the health of the people of Madrid, not their healthcare.

R. Madrid’s healthcare has always been at the forefront of Europe. It serves citizens from all corners of Spain. It is the only one that operates out of all the transplants and allows, among other issues, not only to have the longest life expectancy, but also the lowest mortality rate in all the sections from 0 to 10 and from 10 to 20 and from 20 to 30 with the most advanced therapies.

Q. But why insist on using a report that doesn’t say that?

R. It’s not just that report. There are many others about the quality of the service provided and its accessibility to all citizens.

Q. So do those doctors on strike who warn that they don’t have the hours of the day to care for all the patients live in a parallel reality?

R. Those are labor disputes. The service provided is exceptional, because they are first class professionals who have the best resources at their disposal. There had never been an investment in public health as in my government. We have gone from about 8,100 million to almost 10,000 million. And next year we will end temporary employment, providing 92% of the workforce with job stability.

Q. A february survey He says that 45% of Madrid residents believe that their healthcare is the worst in Spain.

R. I had never heard in my life that the people of Madrid think that their health is bad. Quite the opposite. I think that labor conflicts are sometimes being confused with health conflicts, and I don’t think they are the same.

Rocío Monasterio speaks with the perfection of someone who does not delve into the topics

Q. However, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated twice since November in defense of public health.

R. That the demonstration had enormous support is clear. It is a message, and all messages must be attended to. But on a day-to-day basis, out of a staff of 92,000 professionals [el portal estadístico de personal del Servio Madrileño de Salud indica que son 78.498]the strikes are being seconded by 30, 40, 50…

Q. The Isabel Zendal Nursing Hospital cost more than 150 million euros and, once the pandemic is over, it is hardly useful. Was he wrong to build it?

R. How can I go wrong if we build a hospital to save lives? I don’t know if life has a price, but I do know that it managed to heal thousands of people, and that now, as a hospital of hospitals, its concept is not that of a normal one.

Q. In the four years of his government, the percentage of Madrid residents with private insurance has gone from 34% to 38%, according to data from the Unespa insurance employer. How is this leak explained?

R. It’s not a leak. It is a voluntary choice of citizens who prefer to have public and private health, which is growing throughout Spain. It is a citizen’s freedom and this helps all regions to manage more effectively. In addition, they are insurance that in other countries would be unattainable.

Díaz Ayuso, during the interview with EL PAÍS. Claudio Álvarez (EL PAÍS)

