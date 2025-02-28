Ayuso wants to attract more companies to make Madrid the great distribution center of Spain. For this, the Madrid president has presented this Friday in Coslada the new logistics agency, which will improve the positioning of the region as the connection point for the transport of goods and link between Europe, Latin America and North Africa.

As explained by Díaz Ayuso, the new agency will take advantage of the “experience, infrastructure and facilities” of the former Coslada Transport Center, a public society created by the Regional Government in 1989 for the promotion, development and commercialization of logistics spaces.

This new association will support more than 12,000 companies that currently operate in the community of Madridwhich has more than 38 million square meters dedicated to logistics distributed in 23 parks.

It will also be responsible for coordinating all the activity by offering centralized management, optimizing resources and consolidating A homogeneous model for all logistics centersthat facilitates traffic and simplify procedures, helping companies reduce costs and operating times.

The logistics agency will also promote activity and will increase the attractiveness of the region to attract more companiesalso promoting the presence of the sector in fairs and in international events of great relevance.

“We are doing it together with our industry,” said Díaz Ayuso, who has highlighted how the business figure grew until December last year in Madrid more than the previous year, and three times more than the national average.

Díaz Ayuso has also noted that The Community of Madrid absorbs 60% of international goods flows They enter Spain and 33% of the nationals, the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport manages a greater volume of material every year, up to 767,000 tons in 2024, and the dry port of Coslada already reaches 150,000 containers.

Mega Arganda Park

It must also be remembered that last May the Community of Madrid announced the investment of 90 million euros for the construction of a mega logistics park in Arganda del Rey, which will serve to Create 18,000 jobs and give an impulse to the economic activity of the southeast of the capital.

This new development will be located around two important avenues of the Madrid municipality that pass in parallel to the A-3 and will have an area of ​​almost three million square meters. The land is owned by The public company Plan Madridwhich will be in charge of carrying out the urbanization work.

It’s about Una strategic location which allows to take advantage of direct links with the Valencia highway and the R-3 highway, as well as its proximity to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas International Airport and the connection with the merchandise flows of the port of Valencia.

Facilitate proximity distribution

On the other hand, Ayuso wanted to refer to last mile pioneer projectwith which the regional government, through Metro de Madrid, “is contributing to reducing pollution and circulatory congestion associated with distribution vehicles, avoiding the surface movement of thousands of packages per day.”

The head of the Madrid Executive has indicated that the results of this proximity distribution developed by the Madrid suburban during the last 2024 quarter have been “positive”, and has influenced the need to continue exploring in this path.

Through this pilot project, he explained, The Metropolitan Company facilitated the delivery of 38,000 packages in lines 3 and 12without interfering in travelers.