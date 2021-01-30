The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has equated socialism with Catalan independence, because, according to her, the candidate of the PSC, Salvador Illa, considers that Catalonia must be sunk to win the support of the supporters of the secession : “They seek submission and dependence” of citizens, has opined.

In an act this Saturday in Barcelona to cover the PP candidate for the Catalan elections of 14F, Alejandro Fernández, the popular lamented that Illa “completely changed his treatment of the Community of Madrid” as Minister of Health, when he learned that he was going to contest the presidency of the Generalitat.

Ayuso has also criticized Catalonia’s own taxes, the one contrasted with Madrid of which he has assured that it is freedom – in his words – and has questioned: “Who steals from whom?”