Housing has become the big issue in the run-up to the municipal and regional elections. Since the PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC and EH Bildu announced an agreement for the housing law that is expected to be approved this week in the Congress of Deputies and the Council of Ministers gave the go-ahead to the mobilization of properties in the hands of Sareb to allocate them to social rent, this topic of conversation is displacing practically all the others.

In this way, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has worked hard this morning with the real estate issue. As she has stated in a meeting that she held with the Madrid employers to present her electoral program, her executive had already planned that the next one would be the housing legislature. In this, she has defended, her team has been working for “months” with the unblocking of the Madrid Nuevo Norte plan or its participation in new urban developments. And, as she has stated, it has been hastily that the central Executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez has brought this issue up.

In this sense, Díaz Ayuso has stated that he is going to multiply the housing supply in the Community of Madrid with the construction of 45,000 public houses by 2027 in the region. And she has defended that half of the subsidized homes that are built in Spain are built in the autonomy that she presides over. He also wanted to contrast the model of the Spanish Government with the one that she promotes in her Community, based on “incentives, stimuli, multiplying the offer and without leaving the owners defenseless.” And also in “more supply, less regulation and more facilities to build”.

The Madrid president took advantage of her meeting with the region’s businessmen to announce a new land law in Madrid to attract investment and put more public land on the market. This standard would replace the one approved in the 2020 financial year. In addition, Ayuso has announced the opening of an urban planning office that attracts construction projects to smaller municipalities. «In summary, more offer, less regulation and more facilities for those who want to build in Madrid and need a house. These are the keys to making a better Madrid and facing the increase in housing prices”, claimed the Madrid president.