Feijóo and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during the act of the PP against the repeal of sedition. / efe / ep

It was an act organized within the route that Alberto Núñez Feijóo is going to take through Spain to defend the crime of sedition, which now the coalition government and its parliamentary partners have proposed to repeal. On this occasion, the partner of the poster was Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a perfect opportunity to dispel doubts about the alleged power – there are those who maliciously, such as the minister María Jesús Montero, dismiss as direct competition – that the Madrid president exercises in the shadows over the national address.

The mass bath before nearly 2,000 Madrid militants showed once again that in the PP there are two visions of how the opposition should be directed against Pedro Sánchez. The first is that of the former Galician president, who replaced Pablo Casado in the midst of an aura of moderation that circumstances both internal to the party and external have forced him to blur. On the other side is Díaz Ayuso, the all-powerful baroness who, with her style of always going to the train wreck, has become, endorsed by the massive support at the polls she received in May 2021, a real toothache for the Government. central, but also in a paradigm of ‘Jiminy Cricket’ inside the offices of Genoa 13.

This Saturday, the stalls suddenly came to a boil after a speech by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida. The audience was already on their feet with just Ayuso heading towards the lectern installed in the Magariños pavilion of the Ramiro de Maeztu school under the sounds of Patty Smith’s ‘People have the power’.

The regional baroness’s speech presented a Madrid that represents a small Spain with a “liberal soul”, which welcomes all those citizens who “have lost their prosperity” in other autonomous communities and in which, against the thousands of doctors who have taken to the streets for weeks, people enjoy “the best hospitals in the country.” Immediately afterwards, the president presented her community as a victim, “the enemy to be beaten by a Pedro Sánchez” who, she added, conspires to establish “a federal republic” in which, she listed, there would be no place for the Monarchy, the Constitution, the Civil Guard or the Catholics.

Raise your voice without insulting



Ayuso gave up his position in the stands to Feijóo. The enthusiasm during the relay was not, much less, so noticeable. He even gave the feeling that in the Magariños, the mythical pavilion of the Estudiantes de Baloncesto, he was the opening act whose turn it was to close the concert, not the other way around.

“Sánchez wants a federal republic in which the King, the Constitution, the Civil Guard and Catholics have no place”

Isabel Diaz Ayuso President of the Community of Madrid

Forced by an already heated environment, Feijóo launched himself against Sánchez, although at all times appealing to the power of reason and not to that of emotions. “The Spaniards,” he said, “are not going to remain silent, mute and without reacting.” Of course, the president of PP pointed out that “not insulting does not mean kneeling and shutting up.” The clarification of the leader of the PP had a double intention. On the one hand, mark distances with the always bellicose tone of the Madrid leader. On the other, to vindicate her opposition to sexist offenses such as the one that Vox deputy Carla Toscano snapped at Minister Irene Montero last Wednesday in Congress. In fact, Feijóo focused a good part of his intervention on criticizing the errors of the law on the ‘only yes is yes’.

“Not insulting does not mean kneeling down and shutting up”

Alberto Núñez Feijóo President of the People’s Party

The fit between the different styles of the national president of the PP and that of the Madrid baroness could give important returns to the popular ones. If the former boasts of being a predictable politician who is guided by logic and moderation, the latter has a capacity for mobilization that far exceeds that of any other party leader, and who, furthermore, competes face to face with Vox for the same electorate, a fishing ground of votes that Feijóo needs, yes or yes, to reach Moncloa.