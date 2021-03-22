The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has argued that the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, is “pure hatred.” «This man is pure hatred and he would like to see his political opponents, like me, in jail, who do very well in those governments in other countries where they are at the forefront and then, however, the political environment of ETA, on the street. The adversaries in jail and these people on the street, “he launched.

In an interview on ‘Antena 3’, collected by Europa Press, the regional leader stressed that “this man is not wanted in Madrid, the citizens do not want him in the street,” as they tell her when he goes to the neighborhoods more humble.

Squatting



Ayuso considers that Iglesias is “full of rancor and runs a program that encourages squatting, expropriation and paving stones in the street, the burning of the streets, of the shops”, as has been seen “in recent weeks and as they have Tried this weekend.

For the ‘popular’, the radical left thinks that “the street is theirs and that they can set it on fire as they do in Barcelona when they consider it.” He then argued that they themselves have seen that Madrid is something else because “fortunately Madrid society does not tolerate these things for a day.”

“As the days go by, he will become even more polarized because he is loaded with hatred. He comes to Madrid simply to try to stop the disappearance of his political project that is completely finished and he is going to try in all ways and according to me he transmits more tranquility to the citizens, and speaks with more moderation, and with the peace that we need He is going to show his face ”, he said.

At this point, he has demanded that “let go of the position of vice president” and decide what he wants to be when he grows up, although she considers that “he is passing through for what he is.