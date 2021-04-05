The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has warned that “Spain is in danger” while the Government of Pedro Sánchez “only practices propaganda” and is obsessed “with fighting” against it .

At an informative breakfast organized by Europa Press, the Madrid leader has argued that the PSOE, “Podemos and its circles have taken it to extremes until it is unrecognizable to the same historical socialists.” “Now it is a PSOE refuge for coup plotters and batasunos, squatters and Bolivarians,” he claimed.

Thus, he has denounced that the socialists share a government with a formation “communist, anti-system, openly civil war and whose declared objective is to end the 1978 model.” “Today, the socialist party is a member of a formation whose leaders are imprisoned for carrying out a coup in 2017, ruining coexistence and poisoning Catalan society,” he said.

For Ayuso, the objective of a part of the Government of Spain and the political forces that support it is “to end the parliamentary monarchy, assault the Judiciary and liquidate the current autonomous model, the three main beams of 78.”