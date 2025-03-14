03/14/2025



Updated at 10: 21h.





The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, denounced this Friday, in ‘Herrera in Cope’, that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has prohibited this year for the Ministry of Defense to make the traditional military stop of the Puerta del Sol in May 2, on the day of the Community of Madrid.

Ayuso attributes it to a new government maneuver against the Community of Madrid: «They are always maneuvering against Madrid. The last one, which has been something already inconceivable, is to ban the military stop on May 2 of this year. They have informed us that they will prohibit it from us, it is the first time because since Joaquín Leguina through all the regional presidents there have been military stops ».

Sources from the Community of Madrid have explained that yesterday there was a telephone conversation between the chiefs of defense cabinet and the president of the community, in which he communicated from the ministry that this year could not be a military parade for a trip from the minister to Latvia at that time.

The regional president has stressed that “separating the army of the people of Madrid is very painful because the people of Madrid is a society that loves the State Security Forces and Bodies and the Armed Forces, it is a society that is always in the military stops, which from children to adults like.”









«The army is very dear in Madrid, very dear to the entire population, respected venerated. My administration has not stopped defending it so, in tributes, at events … we have always been totally united to armed forces that are also specimens, modern, solidarity … that break us in that painful way on the most important day of the Community of Madrid is another example, ”said Ayuso in Cope.

In the Community of Madrid, it is traditional that after the delivery of the decorations of May two, in the Royal Correos Casa, a military civic act of tribute to the heroes of May 2, with the participation of the Armed Forces, is celebrated at Kilometer Zero, with the participation of the Armed Forces.

Last year there was a Salto de la Acrobatica de Paratroidismo of the Air and Space Army (Papea) and parade with the participation of the Batter Squad of the Anti -Jermish Artillery Regiment 71, and a battalion with section of the Navy and the Army of the Air and Space.