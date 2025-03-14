Increases the tension between the government and the Community of Madrid. In full crossing of accusations for those killed in residences during the pandemic, which has cost the breakdown of relations between Almeida and Reyes Maroto in Madrid, the presidency of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said Friday that the Government of Spain has “prohibited” this year that the Ministry of Defense participates in the traditional military stop of the Puerta del Sol on May 2, the festival of the Community of Madrid.

“They are always maneuvering against Madrid. For me the last one, which It has been something already inconceivablewhich is to ban the military stop on May 2 of this year, “said Ayuso in an interview granted to Cope.

“They have informed us that they will prohibit it from us. It is the first time because since Joaquín Leguina, passing through all the regional presidents, there have been military stops. Separating the army from the people of Madrid is very painful“The Madrid president said.

The head of the Regional Executive stressed that “the people of Madrid is a society that loves the State Security Forces and Bodies and the Armed Forces, it is a society that is always in the military stops, which from children to adults like.”

“My administration has not stopped defending it so, in tributes, at events, we have always been totally united to armed forces that are also exemplary, modern, solidarity …”, the president has claimed.

Therefore, you have criticized that you want to “break so painful” that relationship on the most important day of the Community of Madrid, but believes that It is “one more example” of the relationship that the president of the Government has, Pedro Sánchez, with Madrid.

Every year, after the delivery of the decorations of May two, a military civic act of tribute to the heroes of May 2, which has the participation of the Armed Forces is celebrated at the zero kilometer of the Sun.

Last year there was a jump from the Acrobatic Patrol of Paratroidism of the Air and Space Army (Papea) and parade with the participation of the Batter Squad of the Anti -Heada Artillery Regiment 71, and a battalion with section of the Navy and the Army of the Air and Space, among others.