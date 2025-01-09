The regional president believes that the criticism of her chief of staff for leaking emails about her boyfriend is “minutia compared to what is happening”
Isabel Díaz Ayuso referred this morning to the witness statement of her chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, yesterday before the judge investigating the alleged leaks of her boyfriend’s private data by the State Attorney General. TO …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ayuso #denounces #strategy #sees #reason #Sánchez #involved
Leave a Reply