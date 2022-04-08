One day after the first meeting between the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, with Alberto Núñez Feijóo since he was appointed leader of the PP, the President of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has marked her own ground this Friday, calling for her party to exercise a “ real opposition” to the coalition Executive of PSOE and United We Can.

“If we are not a real opposition to the disaster, we will all go down the ravine”, Ayuso assured, who added, referring to the Government, not wanting anything “with people who do not understand a great country like Spain”. “You can tell me that this is not moderation. It seems to me that there is nothing less moderate than having according to what partners in La Moncloa or tearing Spain apart or breaking our legacy, or despising our companies abroad”, insisted the president, who participated in a conference on regional economic policy organized by Institution Future in Pamplona.

After their meeting on Thursday, Feijóo and Sánchez described the atmosphere of the meeting as “cordial” and, although no specific agreements emerged from it, it served to unblock pending issues between the Government and the main opposition party, such as the negotiations to renew the General Council of the Judicial Power and the Constitutional Court, broken during the mandate of the previous president of the popular, Pablo Casado.

Ayuso has censored this Friday the policy of a Government that, in his opinion, “attacks the interests of property, the company, the self-employed, the education that it imposes and that right now intends, for example, to interfere in the the day to day of the boards of directors of the companies or in the property through the rent ceilings”.

The president’s words conveyed the idea of ​​a fierce opposition against Sánchez, in contrast to the tone of thaw and relaxation carried out by Feijóo and Sánchez on Thursday. “I think you have to be strong not to get carried away by that totalitarian roller in which they impose a single speech on you, in which ‘I destroy Spain and you come with me to the abyss’ and if you do not accompany me it is because you are a sectarian ” Ayuso specified.

The Madrid president has also assured in Pamplona that the Government of Pedro Sánchez “has no solution” and that “the only question that has to be asked is how he is going to leave power.” “You cannot make so many mistakes in such a short time,” accused Ayuso, who ruled that the Executive of Socialists and UP “started badly from the beginning,” reports Europa Press.