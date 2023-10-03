The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, defended her new Young Volunteer Corps this Tuesday in the face of criticism from sector associations, including the Spanish Volunteer Platform, who insist on its illegality for violating regional and regional regulations. state. The sector, which was not consulted for the project, has the support of the left-wing opposition, the Youth Council of the Community of Madrid and jurists who warn that administrations are prohibited from resorting to free work to fulfill their obligations. how to amortize jobs through volunteers. The volunteers, between 14 and 30 years old, would be recruited by the technicians who manage the regional youth card and would be sent to homes and residences of elderly or disabled people, as well as to soup kitchens.

Ayuso gave his response to the critics in a tweet this Tuesday in which he responded to the article in this newspaper a day earlier: “This is not correct,” he said on the social network X (formerly Twitter). “It is not illegal because the regional law does not limit volunteer work to entities in the sector. And it does not in any way replace the work they do, it is complementary. Promoting volunteerism is a right and a duty of the CM government.” For now, few other details are known about the Young Volunteer Corps, which was presented on Friday by the Minister of Social Policies, Ana Dávila, during a meeting with journalists at the headquarters of her department. A spokesperson for Dávila emphasizes that the young people would limit themselves to providing accompaniment.

Volunteering in Madrid is regulated by two regulations, one regional, from February 2015, and another state, from October of that same year. The state law is clear regarding the prohibition of creating volunteer bodies within the administration, a red line that guided the writing work, according to what the jurist who coordinated that task, Pablo Benlloch, tells EL PAÍS. That law was promoted by the Government of former President Mariano Rajoy, which sought to update the existing norm, from 1996.

Benlloch says that administrations have an obligation to manage public services that they cannot delegate to third parties. “Another thing is that through concerts or agreements you reach an agreement with social entities, but you cannot act like those entities at all,” he adds.

Benlloch explains that the Madrid law is more ambiguous because it does give that ability to the public sector, but in its article 13.2 it imposes a limit that Benlloch believes that the Community of Madrid is going to exceed with its project: that volunteers do not assume public functions or obligations. of the Administration. For example, he sees the boundaries between the work of occupational therapists or psychologists in a residence and what young volunteers are going to do as problematic. For this reason, he believes that the Madrid project is illegal, and points out that it already has a recent precedent: “This already happened during the pandemic, when the Community of Madrid tried to recruit social work students to collaborate in the residences.”

When the Madrid Assembly dominated by the PP approved the autonomous norm in February 2015, the popular ones spoke out in favor of preventing volunteerism from entering the public administration. The limit of article 13.2 was proposed by the then deputy of Unión Progreso y Democracia Alberto Reyero and then the deputy of the popular group in the Assembly Ana Camins he considered it necessary. “We understand that it contributes to the delimitation of volunteering in public services and safeguards the nature of the Administration’s activity,” said Camins.

Another jurist who agrees with this opinion is Eduardo Rojo, professor of Labor Law at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. “Administrations must provide their services with their own personnel. They should maximize volunteerism, but that does not mean that social service activities are carried out by volunteers,” he adds.

“From what I know about the world of politics, I have the feeling that this wrong project is the initiative of a counselor who has arrived at a new department with good will, although another less goodistic interpretation is that they want to save economic costs,” adds Rojo. .

Outrage in the sector

The project has outraged the association sector, which is not convinced by Ayuso’s explanation. This Tuesday, the Youth Council of the Community of Madrid, a platform that brings together 40 entities, joined the criticism. “We show our concern about the use of volunteers by institutions,” published in X. “They should never replace jobs and their work should be complementary.”

Another platform that is concerned about the project is Fevocam, the federation of volunteer entities in Madrid, which requested an urgent meeting with the counselor this Tuesday. “We are the ones who do the best volunteering and it is not a function of the administrations to manage volunteering projects,” says its president, Alfonso Fajardo.

More Madrid and PSOE are going to ask Councilor Dávila for explanations on Monday when she must appear at the Youth Commission of the Assembly. The two groups criticize the forms and content of the project. They protest because the sector has not been taken into account, they doubt the legality of the measure and they distrust the goals of the Ayuso Government.

Alodia Pérez, a representative from Más Madrid, censures the president for “lack of rigorous interpretations of the volunteer legislation.”

“They should stop looking for magical solutions at zero cost, and at the expense of professionals, not only social services, but also volunteer management. We hope for a rectification from the government in its plan, and that they listen to the entities that are working hard for a better situation of care for the most vulnerable in the region,” he adds.

The spokesperson for social affairs of the PSOE in the Assembly, Lorena Morales, believes that the PP is taking another step in its charitable model for social services. “We demand a model that provides rights and true social justice so that there is equality. And that happens through investment and public policies. Not by handing everything over to the private sector without control and resorting to volunteering to save professionals.”

