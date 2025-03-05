Ayuso defends Miguel Ángel Rodríguez despite his bulls and attacks on the press: “He has all my confidence”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has left on Wednesday in defense of her chief of cabinet, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, despite the bulos she has launched during the last weeks on some relatives of the 7,291 victims during the pandemic in the residences of Madrid and her repeated attacks on journalists. “He has all my confidence and when he has made a mistake, he has apologized,” said the regional president, subtracting importance from the bulos and attacks on the press.

Ayuso’s couple ensures that the alleged illegality of their chiron charges saves him from fiscal fraud

In the press conference after the Governing Council, he said he does not consider that there has been a “signaling” of Rodriguez to any journalist. Ayuso believes that the most serious, in his opinion, is “the situation facing the media in general”, which, according to Ayuso, are being “economically exhibited” and subjected to pressures, depending on whether or not they are related to the Government of Spain.

Regarding the management of pandemic in the community, the president has insisted that, despite criticism and judicial research, geriatricians and other health professionals “gave their best and even put their life at risk.” According to Ayuso, decisions were made in extreme conditions, and despite the attempts of some of “politicizing tragedies,” he believes that professionals should be recognized.

The request for more madrid

The president has also loaded against the most Madrid initiative in the Congress of Deputies to open a commission of investigation on the alleged treatment of favor in health hiring that link her partner with the Quirón group. The president has described this proposal as an attempt of political persecution and has ironized: “since they put themselves, to make a commission over Sánchez.”

According to Ayuso, his partner “is not a politician, is a supplier like thousands of companies in the Community of Madrid” and has insisted that “neither their affairs have to do with the Community of Madrid, nor has it hired with it, nor do I have to do with their work.” In addition, he has denounced what he considers a “double stand” in the treatment of corruption cases: “It seems that when it comes to the PSOE, the scandals are diluted, but they can stain to the Community of Madrid, everything is worth”.

Hard attacks on the government and its partners

Ayuso has also taken the opportunity to launch harsh criticism against the Executive of Pedro Sánchez and his parliamentary partners after the last agreements. The president has denounced that the government is giving immigration, borders and the hacienda “to the separatists” and has warned that “when the coup is repeated”, there will be no way to prevent it, because they will have control of the institutions, security forces and even the press. In his opinion, the objective of this “popular front” is “to break Spain at full speed before Sánchez’s bargain is over.”

The president has not spared in attacks against the government partners of Pedro Sánchez. On Bildu, he said that his leader “was convicted of kidnapping and belongs to a terrorist organization” and seeks to “dismember Spain.” Regarding the PNV, he accuses him of “collaborating with Bildu and had not acted on time in the Basque Government.” On the Catalan parties, he points out ERC for “sinking Catalonia in taxes and corruption” and bringing the “edge of the civil war” to the country, while closeting “racist” party with a “coup leader who has been awarded by Sánchez with the control of immigration.” Regarding adding, he considers that he is the “useful fool of Pedro Sánchez” and that they attack freedom and small businesses.

The “bounced tides” and “the shit” of the opposition: Ayuso insists on their offenses to the victims of residences



Regarding the government’s proposal for debt remove to the Autonomous Communities, Ayuso has reaffirmed its opposition: “We are not in favor of debt condoms. The State is the one who owes money to the Community of Madrid. ” For the regional president, this measure “implies that Madrid and the rest of Spain become the cashier of independence” and “endangers the financing of public services throughout the country.”