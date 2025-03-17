The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended this Sunday in London, the United Kingdom, the liberal tradition that places politics “At the service of the person, not the opposite”, and that tries to “convince instead of dragging and imposing” in the face of “political convenience.”

In this regard, he recalled the importance of “compliance with the law and the separation of powers, Own values ​​of Western civilization and the Judeo -Christian roots to which Spain belongs, “according to the Madrid government in a statement.

On the third day of her institutional visit to the United Kingdom, the president has held a meeting with representatives of Thinks Tanks British liberals, where he has found that truth, freedom and life must always be “Above all, respecting the person and thinking about her.”

During his speech, Díaz Ayuso has highlighted the bilingual public education system and the results of the professional training that already exceeds the baccalaureate students, the high school, With a labor insertion of 85% and different itineraries for each person to find their way.

He has also underlined the low tax policy that he has meant over the years “31,000 million savings for Madridthe quality of Madrid public transport and its firm defense of the work of autonomous and companies as a principle of freedom. “

On this, the President has affected by ensuring that in London “they are fascinated to know that with low taxation that encourages, that helps the autonomous, the entrepreneur, in turn they can access a health system or an education in equal opportunities that does not leave anyone from behind, take care of everyone without losing the popular character of Madrid. “





“We see that there is a bit of discouragement throughout Europe, within the European Union and also in the United Kingdom, in many cases for the future of young people, the aging of the population and also for growing competitiveness which is especially with Asia and other other regions of the world. And they say that, however, at this time when, given the feeling of that generalized discouragement, Madrid is always resonating in all figures “, has claimed.

Thus, despite being in a moment of “discouragement”, he said that “everyone wonders to Madrid”, something that is “the fruit of a job, of A collective success of a Madrid society that works and strives. “