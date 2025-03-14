Ayuso criticizes the “unprecedented deployment” of RTVE and insists that the number of deaths in residences is “lie”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has criticized the “unprecedented deployment” of Radio Televisión Spanish (RTVE) after the issuance of the documentary about the deceased in residences of Madrid during the pandemic that is based on a number of deaths that “have been invented and is a lie.”

“That RTVE creates an unprecedented deployment that follows today, even directly by different locations in Madrid, to try to continue twisting the pain of families, which many have called us and written to us to say that they stop using my grandmother or my father, because it gives you size of the dimension,” said the Madrid president in an interview in ‘Cope’, collected by Europa Press.

The Madrid leader has thus referred to the issuance of this documentary ‘7291’ in RTVE, which is part of a special program carried out when five years of the statement of the alarm state in Spain are completed on the reason for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ayuso and his team have been trying to rewrite what happened in the residences of Madrid during the pandemic, denying the existence of the protocols that prevented transfer to the hospitals – and that were signed by a high position of the Ministry of Health – and questioning the number of deaths that they themselves offered, from 7,291, to lower it to 4,100.

The Madrid leader has related this issuance to the “obsession without barracks” of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, against the region and has criticized that during the pandemic a “kind of specific alarm” was created for the region “to prevent people from leaving the community, as if Madrid was a viral bomb.”

Faced with this, he has claimed the work of his government and that of the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in front of a central executive who “did not take any measure in January, February and March, going from the alerts of the World Health Organization.”

“But when this exploded, like us from the Community of Madrid we took a step forward because we said here we have to act, nobody is doing anything. Suddenly they prohibited the autonomous communities from buying material. A plot was created today being investigated in the courts, by the way, millionaire, among several ministries, ”he has censored.

In addition, he has loaded against the image that occurred from Madrid to try to “confuse so disgusting and unfortunate” by mocking that in the region “reeds are taken.” “It’s disgusting,” he said.