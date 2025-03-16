The Spanish Juan Ayuso, of the UAE, was proclaimed this Sunday Adriatic Tyrrhenics Champion after a week in which he signed the great victory in the sixth stagethe queen, and in which he endured the lead in the latter-in which the Italian Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trk) was imposed on the sprint (Lidl-Trk)-frightening any kind of surprise that the Dutchless Mathieu van der Poel alone sought without success.

Ayuso, who last year ended second in this competition, won this 60th edition of the ‘Race of the two seas’ doing your favorite role good and surpassing the Italian Filippo Ganna (INEOS) in the general. He is the fifth Spanish to win this race, after the successes of Herminio Díaz Zabala, Abraham Olano, Oscar Freire and Alberto Contador.

Ayuso, the diamond of Spanish cycling born in Jávea, also winner this year at the Drome Classic and the Laigueglia trophy, He did not allow anything to depart from the neptune trident that accredits the champion And, despite the attempt to surprise the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), he maintained the ‘Maglia Azzurra’ on the indicated day, enlarging his spectacular 2025.

That of the UAE, already consecrated as a reality of the professional circuit and undisputed leader in his team, He added his second round of the highest category after the one achieved last year in Itzuliasigning a stage for memory in Frontignano.

Van der Poel tested the deed

When the 147 kilometers began between Potenza Picena and San Benedetto del Tronto few thought that the title could be escaped from the hands to Ayuso, Absolute dominator in the queen stage with a fulminant attack in the rise to Frontignanothe decisive port with 7.6 kilometers at 7.9% slope, with an acceleration in the absence of 3 kilometers for the goal that allowed him to culminate his career alone and on his great victory.

There was only one who really tried the deed, which He tried to give the bell at a day schedule And that, in reality, at no time was in real danger.

He opted for An early leak Van der Poelwith just 20 kilometers traveled and 127 for visiting with the only port of the day. They joined with the Dutch champion Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B & B Hotels), Lucas Hamilton (INEOS Grenadiers), Bjoern Koerdt (Team Picnic Postnl) and Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).





They were around the minute and a half of advantage, with the platoon always rolling at good speed so as not to give wings to the fugging, which It was seen without forces as soon as the promotion began to Ripatransonewith 8.4 kilometers to 4.7%.

With the squad stepping on his heels, just 20 seconds, Van der Poel tried to spur the escape without success with still 97 kilometers to the finish line. The difference was already insurmountable, a matter of timebut did not want to give up at that time the Dutch, author of a solo desperate attack that, as expected, died after only 3 kilometers, in full climb.

Glory went to Ayuso

The rebellion of Van der Poel in Le ripatransone, the squad closed ranks with 92 km ahead and increased the speed after crowning the only port of the day, Starting the descent that rose the speed of a race from that flat momentwith the planned final sprint.

The end was the least. The champion was sentenced. All controlled by Spanish. The sprinters prepared and, to the surprise of few, it was Milan who won on another sprint, displaying their level again in this type of test.

Glory and prominence, however, They went to an ayuso who entered some second behind the ‘Maglia Azzurra’in an Italian land in which it develops truly well and in which the Laigueglia trophy won just a few weeks ago.