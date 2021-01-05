The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, considers a grievance the distribution between the autonomous communities of a section of just over 10,000 million euros of European funds. It is a complaint that may be a preview of a bitter dispute in 2021 over the distribution of aid to combat the coronavirus crisis. Ayuso said this Tuesday that President Pedro Sánchez uses this money to win the favor of the independentistas, after learning that Madrid will correspond 1,284 million, almost 422 million less than Catalonia, benefited with 1,706 million.

“They have very similar social and economic scenarios and yet the distribution, as you can see, clearly harms our community,” Ayuso said during the press conference after his weekly meeting with members of his Government. “Support for the Catalan independence movement of the Government [central] it will therefore cost Madrid residents 422 million euros, who will receive less ”.

“It is also striking that the Valencian Community, governed by the left and the far left, receives almost the same volume of funds as Madrid, despite the fact that its weight on the Gross Domestic Product, which is 9%, and the population, 10 , 6%, is much lower. We are going to report this mistreatment to Madrid everywhere. In Brussels and in our country. We are not going to sit idly by in the face of unacceptable discrimination due to unfairness, and of course, at the least appropriate moment ”, added Ayuso.

The money corresponds to React-EU, a small part of the European aid package of 750,000 million that the European Commission approved in July in response to the coronavirus pandemic. React-UE consists of 47,500 million euros destined to strengthen the welfare state (education, health and social policies). From this instrument, Spain will 12,436 million.

The Ministry of Finance communicated this Monday to the autonomous communities the result of the distribution, during the telematic celebration of the Extraordinary Forum of Regional Economy and Policy. Andalusia is the region that will receive the most money with 1,881 million, 18.8% of the total fund; followed by Catalonia, with 1,706 million, 17.1% of the fund; Madrid, 1,284 million (12.8%); and the Valencian Community, 1,254 million (12.5%).

The ministry directed by María Jesús Montero reported in a press release that the autonomous communities know the distribution criteria from the October Fiscal and Financial Policy Council. The ministry claims to have followed the model used by the EU with its member states to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. There are three indicators that the central government has used: the first, the impact of the pandemic on the wealth of each community, with a weight equivalent to two-thirds of the total distribution. The second, the impact of the crisis on unemployment, with a weight in the total distribution equal to two ninths. The third, the impact on youth unemployment (15 to 24 years), weighing a ninth.

Of those 12,436 million, 10,000 million correspond to the autonomous communities and 2,436 million will become part of the budget of the Ministry of Health, which will later be distributed among the autonomous communities for the purchase of vaccines and to reinforce primary care.

The React-EU fund is part of a broader European aid package approved by the European Commission in July this year that reaches a total figure of 750,000 million euros for all Member States. Of that amount, Spain accounts for approximately 140,000 million and has already achieved a pre-allocation of 76,724 million corresponding to the Next Generation EU Plan.

The dispute over the minor package of React-UE may be a preview of a more intense one due to the great stimulus of Next Generation-EU, the major component. The autonomous communities have submitted proposals to Moncloa to benefit from this instrument. The EU is expected to approve these grants in mid-2021. The central government has said that more than 50% of the projects in the European Recovery Plan will be carried out by communities.

Ayuso thus opens a new front with Sánchez for 2021 that joins disputes over low taxation in Madrid, the Celaá education law, or more recently the distribution of vaccines. The PP of Ayuso has criticized this week that the central government is distributing the vaccine with partisan criteria, but the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has assured that the distribution is made according to the population of the communities.

