Ayuso complained against Reyes Maroto and Almeida breaks relations to say that there were “7,291 older people killed”

The fifth anniversary of the pandemic is turning in Madrid around number 7,291, the number of deaths in the residences of the community that were not referred to hospitals. The figure has been used by the opposition to shave the management of Ayuso during the health crisis and the tone rose this Thursday with statements by the PSOE spokeswoman at the Madrid City Council, Reyes Maroto.

The director of ‘7291’ responds to Ayuso already his accusations that the documentary that premieres in RTVE is “misleading”

“Citizenship knows what happened well, there were 7,291 elderly people killed in residences of the Community of Madrid for not deriving them to hospitals and there must be justice and repair for them and their families,” said the Socialist Councilor hours before the issuance of a documentary about what happened in these centers, which issued RTVE last night.

These words have resulted 24 hours later in two ads by the community of Madrid and City Council, both governed by the PP: the Ayuso government will complain against Maroto for these statements and Almeida has cut institutional relations with the PSOE.

The spokesman of the Government of Ayuso, Miguel Ángel García, said that “given these statements in which the murder of the elderly in residences during the Covid is charged, I announce that the legal services of the Community of Madrid are already working on the appropriate legal actions that we will carry out before the corresponding judicial body,” he moved from Córdoba.

García Martín pointed out that “everything is not worth in politics”, while the Minister of Health, Fatima Matute, called “scoundrel” to Maroto and added that talking about murder in residences is “delectable.”

The Ayuso government says since this week that the number of residents who died by COVID-19 diagnosed during the pandemic without having been derived was 4,143 people and leaves out of this calculation all deaths for other causes or without official confirmation of infection by Coronavirus. The number 7,291 is the figure that the Community of Madrid officially gave when answering a question in 2020 about this same number of deaths.

Almeida breaks relations with the PSOE

A few minutes after the complaint against Maroto by the government of Ayuso, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, announced that he broke relations with the PSOE in the Consistory for these same words.

“So far we have arrived. We cannot allow Sanchismo and Reyes Maroto to continue making Madrid a real lodazal, that they continue to twist the pain of the victims as indecent as they are doing, that they continue to take advantage of the victims to make a political game, ”he says in a statement, in addition to ensuring that the words of Kings Maroto are“ a crime ”, in addition to a few words“ nauseabundas and indecent ”.

Breaking relations will lead to the Madrid City Council will not maintain, according to the mayor, “any kind of deal with the socialist municipal group.” This includes rejecting the meetings requested by socialist councilors from government members and not maintaining contacts either in district meetings. Yes, invitations to acts that correspond to them as members of the Municipal Corporation will be maintained and their questions will be answered in full and commissions.

Maroto: “I retract, they weren’t the most appropriate words”

Shortly after this announcement, the PSOE spokesman in the Madrid City Council responded to the mayor on social networks that “you cannot break what has never existed,” the former minister has written on social networks.

Then, in a statement distributed among the media, Reyes Maroto retracted his statements of the previous day as follows: “It was not my intention, obviously, accuse anyone of murder, but to emphasize that these people died in Madrid residences without receiving adequate medical treatment.”

It also indicates that the statements are retracting, because “they were not the most appropriate words.” And he ends by saying that “the responsibilities, in any case, will correspond to justice.”

Hours before this rupture of relations Almeida had called Pedro Sánchez “lord of life and death” for his management of the pandemic in front of Moncloa and assured without evidence that “he said in an internal meeting that the pain of the victims must be twisted.”

As for the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has also dedicated numerous derogatory qualifiers to the president of the Government as “Son of a bitch”, “thug”, “tyrant”, “liar”, “mafia” and “caraura”among other outbursts.

1.3 million viewers saw in RTVE the documentary ‘7291’, which triumphed with 15% global



All these insults have happened at the same time that the community government announced complaints by its partner, Alberto González Amador, towards members of the opposition of more Madrid or PSOE for “defame” due to the accusations of fiscal fraud for which he is being investigated.