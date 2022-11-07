The PSOE spokeswoman and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, in her appearance in Ferraz, this Monday. MARSHAL EFE AGENCY (EFE)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has made the confrontation with the Government one of her hallmarks and a very effective way of diverting attention from her administration and setting herself up as a counterweight to Pablo Casado or Alberto Núñez Feijóo, former leader and leader of the PP, respectively. But his latest disqualifications against the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, accusing him of trying to emulate the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, violating the most basic fundamental rights of a democracy, have blown up the PSOE. The Madrid leader, who is going through one of the most delicate moments of her mandate due to the chaos in the reopening of primary care emergencies – she closed them in the first wave of the pandemic and has reluctantly reopened them at the end of October but with half of the staff—, has accused Sánchez this Monday, without any evidence, of being an “authoritarian” president who “wants to have the opposition in jail, as in Nicaragua.”

The reaction of the PSOE, where they believe that the outburst of the Madrid president responds to her nervousness over the health anger in her community, has been furious. “It’s alright helped”, the spokesperson for the federal leadership and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, has harshly attacked, who always measures her statements very carefully. “What the president of Madrid should do is get to work, she has a lot of real work to do, the one that affects the lives of the people of Madrid. And what cannot be is that every two times three we get one helped new so that we do not talk about what is important”, he referred to the indefinite strike called by the doctors’ union (Amyts) in the Madrid public health system.

The situation is so serious that Díaz Ayuso has already rectified the emergency plan for health centers for the third time: now he proposes doctors by videoconference, something unacceptable for doctors. “What we have to talk about is her inability to manage what corresponds to her as president, which is to have good health, a good education. What she certainly cannot do is blame the best professionals that this territory has, such as the health workers or the teachers, which is also what this president usually does over and over again, ”Alegría has sentenced.

The president of the Community has also affirmed that Sánchez intends to shield himself in La Moncloa, fueling the discourse that his Executive is illegitimate, without differing from the hardest wing of the right and the extreme right. “That is what they are trying to do: we have to destroy the opposition because in dictatorships there can be no opposition. We must also kill the opposition because I have to perpetuate myself, I don’t know with what project because Sánchez has not done anything good for Spain, ”said the popular leader in an interview on Telecinco. Díaz Ayuso maintains that Sánchez sought to “perpetuate” himself with the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary, which the PP has been blocking for four years.

Feijóo backed down when the agreement to update the governing body of the judges and comply with the Constitution was about to be closed after receiving internal pressure such as that of the president of Madrid. “The president of my party, with whom I have constant communication, has always known that it seemed to me that it was a road to nowhere”, has settled Díaz Ayuso, who last week already assured that what the President of the Government intended with the renewal of the Judiciary “is to have the PP in jail.” Sanchez has become [el Marine] Le Pen of the European left. He does it with the tax policy… what this Government intends to do is foolish, which is to perpetuate itself in all the institutions”, the conservative leader concluded.