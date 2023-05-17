The only debate with the five candidates for the presidency of the Community of Madrid has concluded this Tuesday as a dialogue of the deaf in which Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) has avoided melee with her rivals. The current president, launched towards victory on 28-M, according to the polls, has ignored all the questions that have been asked about the great problems in the region —health, inequality, families without a home because of the Metro in San Fernando de Henares—and the most controversial aspects of his management —tax rebates, only a few Budgets in four years, and a housing plan with no floor built—.

“I do not take the allusion”, Ayuso has come to say, as if instead of a debate he wanted to star in a monologue. A defensive strategy that each aspirant has tried to combat in his own way. Alejandra Jacinto, from Podemos, has given Ayuso a copy of They will die undignified, the book by former counselor Alberto Reyero on the death of 7,000 elderly people in residences during the pandemic, which the conservative leader has rejected. Mónica García, from Más Madrid, has asked her to look at her face. And everyone has thrown a torrent of questions at him.

“Mrs. Ayuso, I want to ask you if you know how many Madrid residents are in social exclusion”, García, the leader of Más Madrid, started the face-to-face, to which the first minute of the debate corresponded by lottery.

“How much does a person who in the Community of Madrid earn 1,500 euros a month, 23,000 a year, and one who earns 100,000, like you, save? He knows? Can you tell me?”, Jacinto, from Podemos, has followed the same tactic, to later detail, in the face of Ayuso’s silence, that the answer is 167 euros, and 1,343, respectively.

“Are you willing to remain so calm knowing that Madrid is the 32nd region of the European Union?” Juan Lobato, the leader of the PSOE, asked the regional president.

To these questions, and any other, Díaz Ayuso has answered with a calculated silence. Pure strategy. Launched in the polls, the PP candidate has tried to prevent any of her rivals from becoming her electoral nemesis, and has focused on the issues that have allowed her to go from being the first PP candidate to lose a Madrid autonomous community since 1987 (it fell in those of 2019, when it governed thanks to Ciudadanos), to win in 2021 and opt for an absolute majority in 2023.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Like a musician facing a concert as inevitable as it is undesirable, the conservative leader has stuck to her old hits, professionally performed. She has mentioned ETA in her first speech. Then, to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (“governs against the Community of Madrid (…) hates Madrid”). She has promised new tax cuts if she rules again. And from there he has focused on criticizing the left (“they have put all kinds of obstacles on me”), and on blaming it, together with Vox, for the ills of the region (“We don’t have budgets because everyone has voted against it”, has said, for minutes later to contradict himself by saying that he would never negotiate with the PSOE). As if nothing bad in Madrid had to do with her president.

Twice, García has had to remind him of the same thing: “It is the PP that has been governing the Community of Madrid for 28 years!”, he has insisted on Díaz Ayuso.

And yes, the PP has been governing the region consecutively since 1995. And yes, that is why Ayuso is showered with criticism when the time comes to talk about healthcare, and they remind him of the hundreds of thousands of people from Madrid who mobilized to demonstrate in defense of public health; or of the residences and the 7,000 elderly people who died without being transferred to hospitals in the worst moments of the pandemic; or housing, when the president boasts, to everyone’s surprise, of an area in which she promised to build 25,000 public rental homes… and then not build any.

“Isabel Díaz Ayuso has lied”, Jacinto has complained, very incisive throughout a debate in which she has defended the residents of San Fernando de Henares without housing because of the Metro, or the taxi drivers in front of the vehicle rental platforms with driver, like Garcia. “A plan that has meant delivering zero homes to the people of Madrid cannot be any example,” he added. “They have zero shame.”

Besieged by the left, Díaz Ayuso, who has come to propose a plant on every balcony in Madrid to combat climate change, has not had the help of Rocío Monasterio either. The Vox candidate has avoided colliding head-on with her, since they share the same electorate, but she has also criticized it (“Madrid is not the hell that the left paints us, nor the paradise that they tell us every day”). In addition, the leader of the extreme right has starred in one of the most tense moments of the debate, when she has dedicated herself to gradually breaking a Vox propaganda for the 2021 elections while the following dialogue was taking place.

— I have to tell you that I was wrong, Monasterio has started. I was wrong when I told you that each unaccompanied migrant minor costs us 4,700 euros per month. It was not true. It turns out that they cost us 6,400 euros per month.

— They are people and they deserve our respect, Mrs. Monasterio, Lobato replied.

— They are children, what a despicable thing, Garcia said.

Those phrases, pronounced one over the other while all the candidates spoke at the same time, have been one of the few that have provoked a reaction from Ayuso. “Relating immigration to crime is a big lie,” he said, recovering the helm of his intervention after losing the thread when Jacinto wanted to give him the book on deaths in residences written by the former Minister of Citizens Alberto Reyero (“Don’t invade my space”, the president told him, nervous). The candidate for Podemos, who at the end of the debate has shown a blouse with the face of the president’s brother — who charged more than 55,000 euros for providing the masks with which a friend’s company fulfilled the contract to provide masks to the Community in exchange for 1.5 million—, he has left the rejected copy prominently visible on his lectern. The cover of Reyero’s book, in black and white, imitates an obituary. This is how he remembers thousands of deaths alone, confined by the virus, without a helping hand to ease the farewell. In the context of the debate, however, it has resonated as a cry of protest against the silence of the regional president.

Follow the campaign keys with the newsletter election diary. AND here, the latest news about the elections in Madrid.