Pablo Casado’s PP is at stake in the Madrid elections on May 4, and it will not let Isabel Díaz Ayuso fly alone in the campaign. She, for her part, does not want tutelage either. The consequence of these proposals is the first clash between the national leadership of the PP and the team of the Madrid president, caused by the signing of Toni Cantó. Genoa announced on Wednesday the incorporation of the former politician from Cs to Ayuso’s list, while the candidate and her team resist closing it. Ayuso warns that “it is still being negotiated” in which position Cantó will be able to go.

The political operation of the signing of Cantó has exposed the tensions that exist between the national leadership of the PP and Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s team, especially with his chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, whom in Genoa they have viewed with suspicion for some time. weather. But, above all, it shows the budding struggle over the design of the popular candidate’s campaign, in which the national leadership also wants to decide. Ayuso will not make a battle for the signing of Cantó, according to broadcast in his environment, but for the moment he maintains the pulse with Genoa on the incorporation of the former Citizen politician to his list. Despite the fact that the national leadership rushed to publicize the signing, the president continues to leave it open. She wants to be the one who decides how and when she joins her candidacy.

Ayuso and Cantó have known each other for a long time and have met two or three times due to their affinity of ideas. One of those meetings took place last December, when Ayuso had lunch with Cantó and Marta Rivera de la Cruz, his Minister of Culture and Tourism, also of Citizens. The field was fertilized, but everything precipitated two weeks ago.

García Egea’s contact with Cantó

On March 10, when the operation of the Citizens’ motion of censure against the PP in Murcia broke out, the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, contacted Cantó, still the leader of Ciudadanos in the Valencian Community, to ask him if the PSOE and Cs can also unite against the conservative formation in the Provincial Council and the Alicante City Council. Then García Egea registers the information that Cantó is about to break with his party, because he radically disagrees with that movement of Cs in Murcia. The general secretary of the PP transmits to the Ayuso team that Cantó is “willing to lend a hand” to the PP.

On the 15th, Cantó resigned from all his positions in Ciudadanos stating that he had no intention of continuing in politics, but the following days he gave his express support to Ayuso. It is then that Miguel Ángel Rodríguez makes an appointment with him, last Wednesday, to find out how far his disposition goes. And there comes the disagreement with Genoa.

While both are gathered in the Puerta del Sol, the newspaper Abc publishes that there is a meeting between Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the Valencian politician – although the president was not there. The president’s team attributes this leak to the national leadership of the PP, which after nine at night is the one who confirms that Cantó will go on Ayuso’s list as an independent. However, Ayuso is silent and his cabinet does not confirm the signing. “The president has to decide whether to integrate it,” they limit themselves to broadcasting almost at eleven o’clock on Wednesday night at the regional government headquarters.

This Thursday, 12 hours later, Ayuso continued to mark his territory, making it clear that Cantó’s incorporation is not closed, although the national leadership of the PP announced it as such. “We are negotiating and talking about it, and I am a friend of being very discreet and also, of course, of supporting all the people who have managed well and who have been with me accompanying me in the parliamentary group,” said the president. “Someone ran too much, but you have to keep a cool head,” they say in his cabinet in reference to the national leadership of Pablo Casado. “Whoever announced it may not know the complication of this,” they emphasize. For their part, sources from the PP leadership acknowledge “a possible misunderstanding with the president’s team” and point to Ayuso’s chief of staff. “Just as Rodríguez is not convinced by Cantó,” they slip into Genoa.

Ayuso will speak “when I solve the puzzle”

“Once Cantó’s good disposition is known, now the list-making phase enters, which is the most complicated thing for the parties in the electoral campaign,” tries to justify a source that has the confidence of Díaz Ayuso. “It is not that the president is silent, it is that she will speak when she solves the puzzle,” he says. “If Cantó had told us that he would help from outside but that he did not want to go on the charts, because a path was opened; by saying that it is available, another is opened ”, he adds. And he underlines: “This is the normality of the sudoku of the lists …”

In the background of the crash there are several elements. To begin with, Ayuso’s team wanted to check whether Cantó’s express registration in Madrid was valid. The Electoral Board will have the last word, because the actor continues to appear in the Valencia census and, although he has affirmed that he was registered in Madrid “a few days ago” – although the City Council of the capital does not confirm it by taking advantage of the Protection Law of Data -, it would not meet the condition of having done so before January 1, as established by state electoral law. The PP takes advantage of an exception provided for in regional electoral regulations, which allows candidates who were not in the census but who meet the requirement of “administrative neighborhood” to be included in the lists. This legal concept, reflected in the autonomous statute, could be based, according to the PP, in that Cantó has a house in Madrid and roots because his children reside there. The Board will decide.

Another problem is their fit on the list. Ayuso has already confirmed the top ten positions, with the seven councilors of his Government, the general secretary of Madrid, Ana Camins, and the parliamentary spokesman, Alfonso Serrano. He sang could go from position 11, and his accommodation is not easy with the sensibilities of the PP in Madrid, where his signing has caused a shock. “His arrival screeches: four days ago he said that voting for the PP is voting for corruption. And that stings ”, laments a politician who has had the maximum responsibilities in Madrid. “It can become a double-edged sword, because characters with this media impact are uncontrollable. He has given 14 interviews on the first day! “, Emphasizes this former leader who knows the party, who sums up the mood in the PP:” Many people are freaking out, in capital letters. “