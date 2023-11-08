With a single sentence, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, changes the pace to Alberto Núñez Feijóo. It happens this Wednesday, during the control session of the regional government in the Assembly. Aware that the opposition arrives with sharp speech, ready to disgrace him for not condemning the successive nights of demonstrations around the national headquarters of the PSOE to protest against the negotiations to invest Pedro Sánchez as president, Díaz Ayuso shoots first. She says that the ultras who clashed with the Police on Tuesday must be arrested and prosecuted (there were six detainees and around thirty officers injured). His intervention, due to the institutional scenario and the claim of responsibilities, clearly brings to the foreground a change in discourse that the national PP only began to explore a few hours before, since it was executed through a tweet launched at dawn by the secretary. general, Cuca Gamarra (”My resounding condemnation“). And then yes, after Díaz Ayuso spoke, Núñez Feijóo abandons the ambiguity during some parliamentary sessions of the PP (“Violence has no place in democracy and neither does impunity,” he says).

And so, Díaz Ayuso is once again a loose verse of the PP, or the one who allows with his intervention the pace to be changed, consolidating a turning point for Núñez Feijóo to distance himself from the far-right radicals mobilized in the streets of Madrid .

“I want to condemn the events that occurred yesterday afternoon in Madrid, where some groups of ultras broke up with a completely peaceful demonstration in the streets,” says the president at the start of the control session, and without anyone asking her. “For this reason, the first thing I want to do is also show my support for the Security Forces and Corps, and condemn these acts of vandalism,” she adds. “I hope, in fact, that each of them are arrested and tried, as well as supporting those who demonstrate peacefully in defense of their democracy.”

Almost at the same time, the national PP uses a very different tone, blaming Sánchez for everything. This is how Elías Bendodo, the party’s number three, expresses himself in an interview on TVE-1. “He is the one who is crossing the entire red line and makes many millions of Spaniards outraged,” he says. “Some express it, the vast majority of Spaniards peacefully in the streets, as will be demonstrated next Sunday,” he says. “Others, a minority, violently. We condemn any type of violence. But more serious violence is what the Socialist Party wants to amnesty,” he says, reports Elsa García de Blas.

A balance similar to that maintained until that moment by the national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who hours later, once the words of Gamarra and Díaz Ayuso were known, changed his pace. Thus, the national leader of the conservatives criticizes the violent protests in front of the PSOE headquarters but rejects receiving lessons from this party, of which he says that he is the one that “does not condemn violence” because he “intends to amnesty it.” “Violence has no place in democracy and neither does impunity,” says Feijóo.

The intervention of Díaz Ayuso, who on the one hand criticizes the ultras and on the other pampers the bulk of the protesters, potentially voters of the PP, surprises the opposition, which arrived ready to demand a condemnation that the president serves them motu proprio.

Only Mónica García, the leader of Más Madrid, manages to criticize Díaz Ayuso’s attempted balancing act. “It’s not enough to throw the stone and hide your hand,” she tells him. “It is not enough to condemn and then justify and celebrate,” she adds. “The mob of ultras has not left the night before yesterday, like mushrooms from one day to the next, it comes from before, from you saying here every Thursday for four years insults against the president of the Nation, that we are on the way to a dictatorship, that we are subjected by a tyrant, that the King was an accomplice of the illegitimate Government for signing the pardons,” he criticizes. And she finishes: “His bullying “The politician holds him responsible for awakening a monster that they will not know how to stop.”

And this is what Juan Lobato, the leader of the PSOE, says, while the PP bench accuses him of helping Spain move towards a dictatorship. “I am glad that you have condemned the attacks on the PSOE headquarters and I ask you to demand that Feijóo forcefully condemn these attacks, that with his silence he does not break constitutional Spain.”

For her part, Rocío Monasterio, the spokesperson for Vox, encourages the mobilizations to continue (“We have to exert pressure in the street,” says Monasterio) and accuses “the sewers of the State” of causing the incidents at the concentrations.

By then, Díaz Ayuso has already fulfilled his mission. Change the step. Distinguish yourself. Maintain your permanent electoral campaign. “I don’t even go around the corner with the ultras,” he says.

