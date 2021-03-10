The seismic wave of the censure motions presented against the PP in Murcia by the PSOE and Cs has arrived in the form of a major political earthquake in Madrid. The regional president, the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso, dismissed the six councilors of Cs of her Government this Wednesday, has ordered the dissolution of the Assembly, and has called elections for May 4 with the aim of curbing the threat that Madrid’s representatives of the orange formation will replicate the Murcian strategy to dislodge it from power. “I have decided to make this decision, against my will, out of responsibility,” said the president. In parallel, the opposition has opened a legal front to avoid passing through the polls: considering that Díaz Ayuso’s order does not come into force until it is published in the regional bulletin on Thursday, the PSOE and Más Madrid have registered two motions of censorship that would paralyze the elections and that have been admitted by the organ that directs the regional Chamber.

“The instability caused by PSOE and Cs in Murcia, and for a long time in other autonomies and other city councils in Madrid, has led us to this situation. In short, I cannot allow Madrid to lose its freedom, ”Díaz Ayuso said in a brief appearance at Puerta del Sol, just 10 minutes long, in which he did not take questions from the press. The leader of the PP has accused Cs of being in talks with the PSOE to displace her from power, thus justifying the electoral call. That assertion, however, has been immediately refuted with all resounding by who until this Wednesday was his government partner.

“I cannot believe the amount of lies he has told,” said the Madrid vice president, Ignacio Aguado, on the SER network after Ayuso’s appearance, categorically denying that he was in dialogue with the PSOE. “We have fully respected the government agreement signed and the one who has broken the agreement has been President Ayuso,” he added.

Until now, the government spokesman and vice president has also assured that the Citizens councilors have tried by all means to convince the president that elections cannot be called in the midst of a pandemic. “It is reckless,” said Aguado after an intense meeting of the Governing Council, to which all Madrid managers have entered with their faces contorted and their mobile phones in hand, pending the events in Murcia.

That political earthquake has precipitated both the electoral advance in Madrid (an idea that Díaz Ayuso had been toying with for months) and to cast doubt on its validity. Since this Wednesday, the struggle for power in the region has also been settled in the law manuals.

The registration of a vote of no confidence prevents any president from calling elections. In the case of Madrid, the opposition considers that for the call to the polls to be effective it must be published in the official bulletin of this community. And since that has not happened, PSOE and Más Madrid have responded to the announcement of the electoral call with the registration of motions of censure, hoping that they will serve to deactivate the elections and displace Díaz Ayuso from power. In fact, the Assembly has continued working normally this Wednesday, and celebrating its committees, with the only absence of the PP representatives. The deputies have also been summoned by email to the plenary session this Thursday.

This is the distribution of the Assembly’s forces to take into account if a motion of censure had to be voted: the PSOE has 37 deputies; the PP, 30; Cs, 26, More Madrid, 20; Vox, 12; and We can with 7. The left needs Cs to reach the majority, and the right, that PP, Cs and Vox join. However, Aguado’s party has not clarified what it will vote if the electoral advance is finally neutralized by the two no-confidence motions, in which Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) and Mónica García (Más Madrid) have been proposed by their parliamentary groups as candidates. for president.

The PP’s perspective is diametrically opposed to that possibility even existing. Thus, a regional government spokesperson has assured that these motions will never be voted on, because in his opinion the dissolution of the Chamber is already effective, without the need for publication in the bulletin, as the president would have signed the decree at twelve noon. It would only be missing, says the same spokesman, to be published this Thursday in the bulletin. The Executive relies on article 42 of the Electoral Law. A still unsolved legal mess that leaves the first coalition government in the history of Madrid in the air.

“Exercise of irresponsibility”

PP and Cs formed that Executive in August 2019. Among multiple public and private conflicts, their alliance has lasted only a year and a half. Díaz Ayuso has put an end to him this Wednesday, applying the same recipe that Vox, his only parliamentary partner, demanded: advance elections to avoid a possible motion by PSOE, Cs and Más Madrid that would replicate in Madrid what happened in Murcia. The Madrid president closes her mandate without having managed to present budgets in the Assembly since she came to power, with a pyrrhic piece of legislation (just a reform of the Land Law) and controversy in controversy for her management of the pandemic.

During this time, the Madrid coalition executive has been subjected to a double tension. On the one hand, the constant disagreements between the partners. And on the other, its dependence on Vox, which accepts the PP and chokes on Cs. A very different situation from the one that occurs in the City Hall of the capital, where José Luis Martínez Almeida has achieved a much greater harmony with his partners.

Everything changes, however, at the regional level. After prevailing in the 2019 elections, the PSOE sees the opportunity to displace the PP from regional power for the first time in more than 25 years.

“Faced with this exercise of irresponsibility, the Socialist Party is prepared to face elections,” said the general secretary of the PSM, José Manuel Franco. “We will win again.”

And the PP, for its part, goes to the elections marked by its break with Cs: at this time, it would have to achieve an absolute majority in sum with Vox to stay in the Real Casa de Correos, seat of the Madrid government.