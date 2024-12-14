The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, stated this Saturday that the forgiveness of regional debts offered yesterday by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, is “a joke, because the debt does not evaporate, is distributed, and then because there are communities that have fallen deeply into debt, especially the Catalan one, which is the one that owes the most to the whole.

“If to that of condoning all the money they owe for the mismanagement that the left and the independentists have carried out for many years, we add all the money that they always receive in the form of direct aid from the Government, and now , So they are going to try to stop contributing to the common fund, if they think that we are going to let this go overlooked, it will be difficult for them. Because debts are not forgiven, debts are paid,” he commented this morning in an interview on Cadena Cope collected by Europa Press.

Ayuso has indicated that when one pays their taxes in the Community of Madrid, 80% goes directly to the General Administration of the State. “I can only be managing with 20%. And with that we end up having the best hospitals in the country, the best universities, or part of the best, because thanks to that throughout Spain there are great services, but excellent services in Madrid that are at the service of everyone else. And even so, I have a margin to lower taxes in Madrid, which is something that the government pursues by land, sea and air,” he explained.

Faced with Catalan accusations of fiscal dumping, the head of the Madrid Executive has responded that the Generalitat “has invented 15 or 16 taxes of its own that do not exist in Madrid and that are suffocating the Catalan middle class.” “The Catalans are being teased, they put their hands in their pockets, I haven’t known the time since. But of course, they are very busy creating this paralegal nation of organizations. Illa’s government has 16 councilors, I have nine,” he added.

“All that money that has been spent during these years, that there are multiple examples of organizations that do not exist anywhere, we are all paying for all of that, especially a community like Extremadura, which does not have trains, communities like Valencia, which need reforms basic in critical infrastructures, from what we have seen, or in the Murcia area, in the face of possible seismic moments. That is to say, for many years we have been paying them a fortune that they only use to create ideology and build that paralegal nation, And we are still the ones who are unsupportive, when everything that Madrid collects goes to the whole of Spain, and to them too. It is something, well, that is not sustained, and then it is an absolute victimhood, because the next thing will be to say that we are against Catalonia, the Catalan sentiment that we attack from Madrid, a lie,” he continued.

“State operation” against Madrid and the monarchy

In the interview, Ayuso accused the Government of Pedro Sánchez of plotting a “state operation” to discredit Madrid and also the monarchy. Thus, he has indicated that they use organizations such as the Tax Agency and the State Attorney General’s Office to pursue it.

In this context, the Madrid president has emphasized that her priority is to defend the interests of the people of Madrid and national unity. “You cannot change the meaning of a nation by seven votes”he stated, in reference to the PSOE’s negotiations with Juntas.

“It is true that (the Conference of Autonomous Presidents) has had to be held with a president who has dragged his feet, after 10 autonomous communities have taken the non-convocation to court after two and a half years. In reality , it has to be a regular photo and I think there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

The Madrid president has also accused the Executive of promoting a change towards a “federal republic.” In his opinion, these maneuvers seek to generate political tension and fragment the territorial unity of the country.

“Little by little, they are creating a paralegal nation to maintain with those votes the president who is maintained by the minimum, and those seven votes from the Congress of Deputies that they need to feed. Meanwhile, they are putting it in our heads that we have to be a Federal Republic for the following year. And the more drowned the president seems, so it will be, leading us to the typical referendum of Monarchy or Republic. Having people stressed, divided and confused,” he added.

And regarding Catalonia, Díaz Ayuso responded as follows: “Well, since everything has already been handed over to them, once you already have the powers regarding immigration, Social Security, you have the Treasury, you have everything, plus all the money that we have been giving them for a long time so that this paralegal nation can manufacture it, to say that it is up to the right to decide and if you don’t let it, it is because you are against coexistence, and start over. And the big blow will come there, and the ghost of the process will be multiplied by ten. “He has everything perfectly thought out.”

At another point in the interview, Ayuso warned about what he called the ‘Francomodín’, a Government strategy, he noted, to polarize society. As explained, this tool will be used intensively in 2025 to divert attention from the Executive’s scandals.

Immigration and covid management

Regarding immigration management, Ayuso has criticized the “lack of border control” by the National Government and has denounced the absence of clear strategies to integrate immigrants. Thus, she has made reference to “camps” for immigrants in municipalities such as Alcalá de Henares, where, according to her, thousands of people are concentrated without adequate planning.

In relation to the controversies during the pandemic, the head of the regional government has defended her management in nursing homes. He denied the existence of triage protocols and accused the central government of not having acted promptly. “The Community of Madrid was a pioneer in preventive measures”he highlighted, pointing out that 61 judicial resolutions have supported his actions.

Regarding criticism of her personal environment, Ayuso has indicated these accusations of “slander.” He pointed out that this is a strategy of the Executive to equate its scandals with those of its management. “They are trying to take hostages to divert attention,” he said.